World Cup Standings: Mexico’s Group A Final Table, Tiebreakers & Scenarios

Mexico won Group A ahead of the team’s final Group Stage match against Czechia. The final World Cup Group A standings will determine who will join Mexico in the Round of 32.

Heading into the group’s final matches, Korea, South Africa and Czechia were battling for the runner-up spot to advance. Mexico will play their next game in the Round of 32 at Stadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 30.

While not ideal for momentum, Mexico will still win Group A with a loss or draw.

Here’s a look at the current Group A standings.

World Cup Group A Standings: Mexico Has Clinched the Group

Here’s are the Group A standings based on the current scores of the final Group A matches. We will update these standings after the group matches have been completed.

Teams listed in bold automatically advance. GD stands for goal differential.

TEAM WINS DRAWS LOSSES GD POINTS 1. Mexico 3 0 0 6 9 2. South Africa 1 1 1 -1 4 3. South Korea 1 0 2 -1 3 4. Czechia 0 1 2 -4 1

Who Will Mexico Play in the Next Round?

So, who will Mexico play next in the Round of 32? Mexico will play a third-place team from Groups C, E, F, H or I.

El Tri’s most likely opponent is Scotland who Mexico has a 39% of facing in the Round of 32, per The Athletic’s computer projections. Other potential opponents for Mexico include Ecuador (13%) and Senegal (11%).

For Mexico fans wishing to dream, who would Mexico face in the Round of 16 if the team continues to advance? There is still a lot of soccer left to determine this, but England looms as one of the favorites to continue advancing.

Mexico would once again play in Mexico City on July 5, if the team can win the Round of 32 match.

All 3 Host Countries Advanced to the Round of 32 as Mexico, United States and Canada All Punched Their Ticket

Playing the World Cup on home soil has brought the three host countries good fortune. Canada, United States and Mexico all advanced to the Round of 32.

The United States and Mexico will continue playing on home soil. Meanwhile, Canada dropped their final Group Stage game to Switzerland to finish as the Group B runner-up.

Instead of staying in Vancouver, Canada will now have to travel to the States to play their Round of 32 match in Los Angeles.

Mexico Made History by Winning 3 Straight World Cup Group Stage Games

Mexico may not have technically needed to win their final Group Stage match, but the squad was aiming to make history. El Tri wanted to enter the Round of 32 on a three-game winning streak.

“We know that it is obviously a very important game where if you win it, you would make history,” Mexico veteran player Alexis Vega noted, per USA Today. “Because it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to win all three matches, but we’re calm. We know that it’s going to be a very important match, a game where we have to apply what we’ve trained.

“Nothing’s going to come easily. … We have to be very focused, take care of the details. We want to make history, so we have to start tomorrow.”