France Star Michael Olise Hit With Major Transfer News During World Cup

France star Michael Olise is a world-class player and plays a major role in the French national team’s success thus far during the 2026 World Cup.

“Olise is special on and off the pitch,” ESPN’s Julien Laurens wrote. “He’s not your usual superstar; for one, he flees the spotlights as much as possible. He hardly gives any interviews because he doesn’t like talking too much, especially to the media. His talking, as he always says, is done on the pitch.

The French language doesn’t really have an equivalent of the English expression let you feet do the talking’ but if it did, it would somehow be related to Olise. There is no other player who would represents this expression better.”

That said, it appears Spanish club Real Madrid is interested in signing the French star from Bayern Munich, and is prepared to take it up a few notches to lure him to Madrid.

Real Madrid’s Decision to Sign Michael Olise is Ramping Up

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are prepared to package a whopping $251.6 million (£188.5 million, €220 million) to sign Michael Olise, which would be the second-most expensive transfer of all time behind Neymar Jr.’s €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

“Michael Olise‘s name has been circulating in the Santiago Bernabéu offices for months, but his performance at the 2026 World Cup has truly ignited Real Madrid’s interest,” Fichajes’ Nacho Estrella Dominguez-Mompell wrote. “The French forward has been one of the tournament’s biggest sensations, and his impact has further increased his market value. Bayern Munich are well aware of this and are therefore in no hurry to negotiate. Their intention is clear: if Real Madrid wants to acquire their star player, they will have to pay an exorbitant fee.”

Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk also wrote on July 1st that “the Michael Olise situation is getting a little bit dangerous for Bayern Munich” and that “There are rumors he’d like to make a transfer somewhere else, and that Real Madrid is the club he should be dreaming of.”

“I’d buy Michael Olise tomorrow!” Real Madrid legend Ivan Zamorano said. “And I’d play with Olise, [Kylian] Mbappe, Vinicius, and I’d bring in Enzo Fernandez and put him in midfield. We already have a right-back, a center-back… so with that we’d have a great team.”

Olise Wants to Discuss Future With Bayern Munich

With all the transfer rumors swirling around Michael Olise, he’s asked Bayern Munich for a meeting to discuss his future, AS reported.

“The France winger is aware of the attention in him and wants to address his future in Munich after the World Cup,” ESPN added. “He would like to know the German club’s position and learn how they value him. Bayern believe the 24-year-old could look for a new challenge elsewhere.”

For now, Olise is focused on the match against Morocco in the quarter-finals, where, if France wins, they will face the winner of the Spain vs. Belgium match on Tuesday, July 14th at 3 pm ET (12 pm PT).

“One day Michael could be a contender for the Ballon d’Or,” former French striker Olivier Giroud said.

“If you win trophies, a Ballon d’Or will come, but I think he thinks more collectively than a selfish player, and it’s his personality.

You can see on the pitch, if he can assist, he will assist, even if he could have shot to the goal. So that’s what I like. He’s a playmaker, but a team player, so it makes him different, special, and he can reach the top of the top.”