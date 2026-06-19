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Morocco World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 13: Morocco players pose for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Morocco at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

It was an eye-opening start for Morocco after they held their own vs. Brazil in the team’s first game of the 2026 World Cup, drawing 1-1.

Morocco also became the first African team to make the semifinals in a World Cup, losing 2-0 to France in 2022. They’ve emerged as one of Africa’s top teams and have a real shot at making some noise yet again during this year’s World Cup.

That said, here’s a full list of Morocco’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Morocco World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Morocco World Cup squad, also known as The Atlas Lions.

Goalkeepers:

Yassine Bounou

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 13: Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou #1 of Morocco looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Morocco at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Yassine Bounou, 35 (age), Al Hilal (club) – #1 (kit number)

Munir El Kajoui, 37, RS Berhane – #12

Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, 30, AS FAR – #22

Defenders:

Achraf Hakimi

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 13: Achraf Hakimi #2 of Morocco runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Morocco at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Youssef Belammari, 27, Al Ahly – #19

Issa Diop, 29, Fulham – #14

Zakaria El-Ouadi, 24, KRC Genk – #13

Achraf Hakimi, 27, PSG – #2

Redouane Halhal, 23, KV Mechelen – #25

Noussair Mazraoui, 28, Manchester United – #3

Chadi Riad, 22, Crystal Palace – #18

Marwane Saadane, 34, Al Fateh SC – #5

Anass Salah Eddine, 24, PSV Eindhoven – #26

Midfielders:

Ayyoub Bouaddi

GettyMorocco’s midfielder #06 Ayyoub Bouaddi and Brazil’s forward #07 Vinicius Junior during the 2026 World Cup Group C football match between Brazil and Morocco at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 13, 2026. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Sofyan Amrabat, 29, Real Betis – #4

Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, Lille – #6

Neil El Aynaoui, 24, AS Roma – #24

Bilal El Khannouss, 22, Stuttgart – #23

Samir El Mourabet, 20, Strasbourg – #15

Azzedine Ounahi, 26, Girona – #8

Chemsdine Talbi, 21, Sunderland – #7

Gessinme Yassine, 20, Strasbourg – #16

Forwards:

Ismael Saibari

GettyMorocco’s midfielder #11 Ismael Saibari celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group C football match between Brazil and Morocco at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Ismael Saibari, 25, PSV Eindhoven – #11

Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab, 21, – #21

Brahim Diaz, 26, Real Madrid – #10

Ayoub El Kaabi, 32, Olympiacos – #20

Soufiane Rahimi, 30, Al Ain – #9

Amine Sbai, 25, Angers SCO – #17

Average Age: 26.1 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 161.4 lbs

Morocco’s 18-Year-Old Ayyoub Bouaddi Turned Heads in Stunning Debut World Cup Performance

18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi will certainly garner interest from the top clubs around the world after his stunning performance in his World Cup debut match against Brazil.

Bouaddi kept Brazilian midfielder Casemiro in check to the point that Casemiro was eventually subbed out at half-time.

He had complete control of the midfield, finishing the game with 87 touches and completing 91 percent of his passes. ESPN’s Ed Dove put it best: “Morocco already knew that a special talent is arriving in their squad, but in their World Cup opener, the rest of the planet saw it too.”

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Morocco World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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