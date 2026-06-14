How to Watch Netherlands vs Japan: World Cup Time, TV, Live Stream

The Netherlands and Japan begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Sunday with a key Group F clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match is one of the headline fixtures on the opening weekend of the tournament, with both teams viewed as strong contenders to advance from a group that also includes Sweden and Tunisia.

The Dutch arrive with momentum from recent major tournaments. Ronald Koeman’s side reached the semifinals of UEFA Euro 2024 and enters the World Cup with an impressive record, having gone unbeaten in their last 12 World Cup matches excluding penalty shootouts. Japan, meanwhile, is making its eighth consecutive World Cup appearance and hopes to reach the knockout stage for a third straight tournament.

Both teams have spoken confidently ahead of the match. Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu recently reiterated his ambitions for the tournament, while the Netherlands will look to lean on experienced players such as Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, and Memphis Depay as they chase a strong start in Group F.

Netherlands vs Japan: Match Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

The Group F opener will be played on Sunday, June 14, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Match Details

Date: June 14, 2026

June 14, 2026 Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Referee: Ismail Elfath (United States)

United States Broadcast Information

TV: FOX, Telemundo

FOX, Telemundo Streaming: FOX One, Peacock (Spanish-language coverage)

The game will also be available through various international broadcasters, including ITV in the United Kingdom and TSN in Canada.

Netherlands National Team Outlook Before Group F Opener

The Netherlands enters the tournament as one of the favorites to qualify from Group F.

The Dutch reached the World Cup semifinals in 2014 and advanced to the quarterfinals in Qatar four years ago before losing to eventual champion Argentina in a penalty shootout. Their consistency on the world stage remains one of the team’s strengths.

However, injuries have created some concerns. Defender Jurrien Timber has already departed the squad because of a groin injury, while goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has been managing a hip issue.

Koeman still has plenty of talent available. Virgil van Dijk is expected to anchor the defense, while midfield responsibilities will fall to Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders. In attack, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen and Memphis Depay provide experience and goal-scoring threat.

A victory would put the Netherlands in a strong position before group matches against Sweden and Tunisia.

Japan National Team Eyes Another World Cup Statement

Japan enters the tournament carrying momentum from several high-profile victories in recent years.

The Samurai Blue famously defeated Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup and have since added notable wins against Brazil, Scotland and England. Those results have fueled expectations that Hajime Moriyasu’s squad could again challenge some of the tournament’s traditional powers.

Japan suffered a significant setback before the competition when captain Wataru Endo withdrew because of a foot injury. Moriyasu confirmed the midfielder would not be able to play full matches and was removed from the squad.

Despite that loss, Japan still possesses considerable attacking quality. Takefusa Kubo, Junya Ito, Ayase Ueda, Daizen Maeda and Daichi Kamada are expected to play major roles.

The team believes it can compete with anyone. As Japan continues its long-term goal of becoming a World Cup contender, a positive result against the Netherlands would immediately strengthen its chances of reaching the knockout rounds once again.

With Sweden and Tunisia also in Group F, Sunday’s meeting could prove decisive in determining which nation finishes atop the standings and gains momentum as the tournament progresses.