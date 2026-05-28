Breaking: Brazil Dealt Major Neymar Injury News Putting World Cup in Doubt

Neymar went viral after making Brazil’s World Cup squad over the likes of Chelsea’s João Pedro and other roster snubs. Now, Neymar’s status for the World Cup is in doubt after sustaining a new injury.

Insider Fabrizio Romano reported that Neymar will be sidelined for at least the next two to three weeks and may miss Brazil’s opening World Cup match against Morocco. Neymar is dealing with a new injury ahead of the World Cup.

“BREAKING: Neymar Jr suffers a new injury and will be out for 2/3 weeks, tests have confirmed,” Romano detailed in a May 28, message on X. “Ney will miss the friendly games before the World Cup and could miss opening game against Morocco.”

Here’s what you need to know about Neymar’s injury status.

Neymar Injury News: Star Expected to Miss Brazil’s Opening World Cup Game vs. Morocco

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According to soccer reporter Cahe Mota, Neymar is dealing with a “grade 2” calf injury. Neymar is “practically” out against Brazil’s opening match against Morocco on June 13.

“Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, CBF doctor, confirms grade 2 injury in Neymar’s calf and reports that the player will be out of action for two to three weeks,” Mota noted in a May 28, post on X (translated from Portuguese). “Diagnosis rules the striker out of the two friendlies and practically also from the debut against Morocco, depending on his progress.”

Should Neymar Have Made Brazil’s World Cup Squad?

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Neymar is a fan favorite, but his addition to Brazil’s squad has grabbed attention. Questions surround Neymar’s current form as well as his health ahead of the World Cup.

“He has improved his fitness,” Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said on May 18, after the roster unveiling, per ESPN. “He will be an important player in this World Cup. He has experience in this kind of competition, the love of our group; he can create a better environment in this group.

“We chose Neymar not because we think he’ll be a good substitute. We chose Neymar because we believe he can help the team, whether it’s for one minute, five minutes, 90 minutes or even taking a penalty.”

Brazil Star Neymar’s Injury ‘Not Minor’ Ahead of World Cup: Report

While Neymar was included on Brazil’s roster, the star is unlikely to play a major role on the team during the World Cup. There is a chance Brazil utilizes Neymar in a reserve role, assuming the star is able to play.

ESPN’s Adriana Garcia reported that Neymar’s injury is “not minor” ahead of the World Cup.

“Despite Neymar’s optimism, Brazil’s medical staff is taking a cautious approach to the player’s condition and has drawn up a specific program for him,” Garcia wrote in a May 27, story titled, “Neymar plays down calf injury ahead of World Cup: ‘What problem?'”

“Sources told ESPN that the swelling in Neymar’s right calf is not minor and that the required recovery time may be longer than initially stated by Santos. Hence, it’s unlikely that Neymar will be fit to play in the warm-up games against Panama and Egypt, on May 31 and June 5, respectively.”