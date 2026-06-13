Neymar Injury Update: Will Brazil Star Play Next World Cup Game vs. Haiti?

Neymar was sidelined for Brazil’s opening World Cup match against Morocco, and questions surround the star’s status. Neymar is dealing with a calf injury that appears to be more serious than it was initially expected when Brazil’s roster was announced.

While the star did not play, Neymar was with the Brazil team for the opening match. Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti left the door open for Neymar to potentially return for the team’s next match against Haiti on Friday, June 19.

“Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible,” Ancelotti said of Neymar’s status, per ESPN. “Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week.

“When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team.”



Neymar’s Injury: Will Brazil Star Play in the World Cup?

Accoring to ESPN’s Adriana Garcia, Neymar’s injury is “not minor” and appears to have taken Brazil a bit by surprise. Brazil has yet to announce a specific return timeline for Neymar while leaving the door open for the star to play at some point during the Group Stage.

“Despite Neymar’s optimism, Brazil’s medical staff is taking a cautious approach to the player’s condition and has drawn up a specific program for him,” Garcia wrote in a May 27, story titled, “Neymar plays down calf injury ahead of World Cup: ‘What problem?'”

“Sources told ESPN that the swelling in Neymar’s right calf is not minor and that the required recovery time may be longer than initially stated by Santos. Hence, it’s unlikely that Neymar will be fit to play in the warm-up games against Panama and Egypt, on May 31 and June 5, respectively.”