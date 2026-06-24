Neymar Announce Exciting Personal News With Girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi at World Cup 2026

Neymar Jr. remains one of the biggest storylines at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Brazil continues its push toward the knockout rounds. After overcoming recent injury concerns, the Santos FC forward has been cleared to return and is expected to feature as Brazil looks to strengthen its position in the tournament.

The 34-year-old has remained a central figure for both club and country throughout his career. Alongside his commitments with the Brazil national team, Neymar has frequently shared moments from his family life, often bringing his children into the spotlight during major milestones on and off the field.

His longtime partner, Bruna Biancardi, has also been a visible presence throughout Brazil’s World Cup journey. Earlier this month, she publicly supported Neymar following his inclusion in Brazil’s final squad, writing: “I have seen and lived through difficult days with you,” while praising his “dedication, faith, effort, courage, and love for what you do.”

Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi Announce Fifth Child

Neymar and Biancardi shared the news with their millions of followers through a video featuring their family gathered outdoors for a gender reveal.

The couple was joined by daughters Mavie and Mel, as well as Neymar’s eldest son, Davi Lucca. During the celebration, family members wore matching white shirts and participated in a blindfolded paint game before pink paint revealed they are expecting another daughter.

The announcement quickly gained traction online. According to reports, the post generated approximately 3.7 million likes and more than 43,000 comments within hours of being published.

The news means Neymar will soon become a father of five. His children include Davi Lucca, born in 2011 with Carolina Dantas; daughters Mavie and Mel with Biancardi; and Helena, born in July 2024 with model Amanda Kimberlly.

Earlier this year, Neymar spoke about his love of fatherhood. In a March 2026 interview with Red Bull, he said, “Being dad of a girl was always my dream. God blessed me with three. I’m really happy, truly. Three little princesses.”

That number will soon rise to four daughters.

The latest addition also continues a busy period for Neymar’s family life. He and Biancardi welcomed their daughter, Mel, in July 2025, less than a year before announcing the newest pregnancy.

Bruna Biancardi Remains Constant Presence Throughout Neymar’s Journey

Biancardi has become one of Neymar’s biggest supporters both during his club career and with the Brazilian national team.

The couple’s relationship has had its ups and downs since they began dating in 2022. Following the birth of Helena in 2024, Neymar and Biancardi temporarily separated before eventually reconciling later that year.

Since then, they have regularly shared family milestones publicly, including the births of their daughters and now the announcement of another child.

Biancardi recently drew attention during Brazil’s World Cup preparations when Neymar was named to the country’s final 26-man squad.

After his selection, she posted on Instagram, praising his perseverance through injuries and criticism.

“I have seen and lived through difficult days with you,” Biancardi wrote.

She added that there were moments when “giving up seemed easier,” but Neymar continued pushing forward despite setbacks.

“It was emotional to see how many people recognize what many tried to erase,” she wrote. “Now a new chapter begins, perhaps the one you’ve been waiting for the most. And this call-up is not luck. It’s the result of your dedication, faith, effort, courage, and love for what you do!”

Away from football, Biancardi has built her own successful career as an influencer and entrepreneur. The São Paulo native studied Fashion Business before developing a large online following focused on fashion, travel, beauty, and family life.

As Brazil pursues World Cup success, Neymar now has another major milestone to anticipate away from the field. With a fifth child on the way and another daughter joining the family, the Brazilian star continues balancing one of football’s most recognizable careers with an increasingly busy role as a father.