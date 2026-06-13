Neymar’s Girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, Sends Personal Message Amid Injury Woes

Neymar’s girlfriend, Bruna Bincardi, is attempting to keep the star’s spirits high with the striker set to miss Brazil’s opening World Cup match against Morocco amid an injury. On the eve of Brazil’s first game of the World Cup, Bincardi reposted Neymar’s post with a photo of the couple along with a short message.

“Vida minha (which translated as “my love” or “my life”),” Bincardi said in a June 12, 2026, Instagram Story.

Neymar initially posted a black and white photo of the couple with the words “I love you” in Portugese.

Here’s a look at the post that has fans buzzing amid the World Cup.



Neymar’s Girlfriend, Bruna Bincardi, Rocks Custom Brazil Jersey at Start of World Cup

Neymar may not be in the lineup, but Bincardi took to Instagram to celebrate the start of Brazil’s World Cup journey. Bincardi showed off a custom yellow Brazil jersey, which of course was Neymar’s iconic No. 10.

“Let the games begin.. LET’S GO BRAZIL!” Bincardi noted in the June 13, Instagram post (translated from Portuguese).

Back in 2023, Neymar Issued a Public Apology to Bruna Amid Cheating Rumors

The couple are the proud parents of two kids together: Mavie and Mel. Back in 2023, Neymar issued a public apology on his Instagram page amid cheating rumors.

“Bru, I’ve apologized for my mistakes, for the unnecessary exposure, but I feel compelled to come publicly to reaffirm that,” Neymar noted in the June 21, 2023, Instagram post (translated from Portuguese). “If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be made public.

“I can’t imagine without you. I don’t know if we’ll work out, but TODAY you sure want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will strengthen us. ALWAYS US.”

Neymar’s Girlfriend, Bruna, Celebrated the Star Being Named to Brazil’s World Cup Roster

The couple has no problem posting heartfelt messages to each other on social media. After Neymar made Brazil’s World Cup roster, Bincardi took to Instagram to celebrate the moment.

“I also saw how Brazil ASKED FOR YOU!” Bincardi remarked in the May 18, Instagram post. “And it was exciting to see how much people recognize what so many have tried to erase. … I know how much wearing this shirt means to you. I know how much you dreamed of this moment, how many times you worked silently to deserve to be there. And now it has arrived ❤️

“Me and our family will always be with you: in joy or sadness, in victory or defeat, in good days or in bad times..We love you infinitely. May God bless you, protect you and guard you every step of the way. Now is your time!