Neymar’s Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi’s Clear Message on ‘Trophy Wife’ Amid World Cup

Neymar and girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, shared some exciting personal news during Brazil’s World Cup run. The couple’s family is growing as Neymar and Biancardi revealed that they are expecting a new baby.

Biancardi announced the news on Instagram by teasing a YouTube video clip.

“We’ve got some news to tell you.. 🤍 Full Video on the YouTube Channel :),” Biancardi noted (translated into English) in a June 15, 2026, Instagram post.

This will mark the couple’s third child together, while Neymar is the proud father of five kids in total. The video revealed that the couple is expecting a new baby girl in the gender reveal clip.

“I’m going crazy 😂 😂 😂 😂,” Neymar reacted to Biancardi’s announcement on Instagram (translated into English). “4 beautiful girls 😍.”

As the couple’s family grows, Biancardi wants fans to know that she has built her own career outside of Neymar’s success.

Here’s what you need to know about Neymar and his longtime girlfriend.

Neymar’s Girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, Sends Strong Message on ‘Trophy Wife’

Neymar is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, but Biancardi has built a successful career of her own. Biancardi wants to make it clear that she is a successful businesswomen as well, not a “trophy wife” to a famous footballer.

Neymar’s girlfriend is an influencer with nearly 16 million Instagram followers.

“People think we don’t work, that we stay at home, that we’re trophy wives,” Biancardi explained during an interview on the podcast “Elas Que Jogam,” per Goal.com.

“I say, ‘Wait a minute, because I have my jobs, I pay my team, I have salaries to pay. I earn my money, I pay my bills.'”

Neymar’s Girlfriend, Bruna, Reacts to Star Playing in the World Cup: ‘Brazil Asked for You’

Biancardi was by Neymar’s side when the star learned he made Brazil’s roster for the World Cup. Neymar’s girlfriend took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to her favorite soccer star.

“I also saw how Brazil ASKED FOR YOU!” Bincardi explained in the May 18, Instagram post. “And it was exciting to see how much people recognize what so many have tried to erase. … I know how much wearing this shirt means to you. I know how much you dreamed of this moment, how many times you worked silently to deserve to be there. And now it has arrived ❤️

“Me and our family will always be with you: in joy or sadness, in victory or defeat, in good days or in bad times..We love you infinitely. May God bless you, protect you and guard you every step of the way. Now is your time!”

Neymar Previously Publicly Apologized to Girlfriend, Bruna, Amid Cheating Rumors

Back in 2023, Neymar made headlines for reasons outside of soccer. The star publicly apologized to Biancardi amid ongoing cheating rumors.

“Bru, I’ve apologized for my mistakes, for the unnecessary exposure, but I feel compelled to come publicly to reaffirm that,” Neymar remarked in the June 21, 2023, Instagram post (translated from Portuguese). “If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be made public.

“I can’t imagine without you. I don’t know if we’ll work out, but TODAY you sure want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will strengthen us. ALWAYS US.”