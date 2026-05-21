Norway Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Norway has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the fourth time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. They achieved their best World Cup results in 1938 and 1998 by reaching the Round of 16. Norway is returning to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

Head coach and former player Ståle Solbakken announced the full squad today. The captain and leader of the team is Martin Ødegaard. The 27-year-old Arsenal midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best in the world in his position. But by far the biggest star in the squad is Erling Haaland. The 25-year-old Manchester City striker is his country’s all-time leading goalscorer, netting an incredible 55 goals in just 49 matches.

Full Squad Norway For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Ørjan Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford), Sander Tangvik (HSV)

Defenders: Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Leo Skiri Østigård (Genoa), David Møller Wolfe (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), Torbjørn Heggem (Bologna), Fredrik Bjørkan (Bodø/Glimt), Henrik Falchener (Viking), Sondre Langås (Derby County)

Midfielders: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Fulham), Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Sørloth (Atlético Madrid), Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Norway qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a tough group with four-time champions Italy, Israel, Estonia, and Moldova. The Norwegians started the campaign with two away wins at Moldova and Israel. In their third match, they hosted Italy at home. Norway shocked the world with a clean 3-0 win over the favorite Italians. Norway kept on winning with an astonishing 11-1 victory at home against Moldova. All-time goal scorer Erling Haaland scored five goals in that game. After seven matches, the Norwegians maintained a perfect record with 21 points and a dominant 33–4 goal difference.

Play

Officially, they were still not qualified because Italy had won all of their other matches except the one against them and were only three points behind. Norway carried a massive goal-difference advantage into their final group match in Italy. Although Italy started strong and took an early lead, the Norwegians showed their quality in the second half, scoring four goals to secure a dominant 1-4 victory. Norway officially qualified in Milan on November 16, 2025, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland finished as Norway’s leading goal scorer in the qualifiers, scoring a mind-boggling 16 goals in eight matches.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Norway will play its matches in Group I. The Norwegians open their World Cup on June 16 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, against Iraq. Six days later, they take on Senegal in East Rutherford, New Jersey. For their final group stage match, they travel back to Foxborough to take on two-time champions France on June 26. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Iraq Schedule