Who Are the Best Players on Norway’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

Erling Haaland headlines Norway’s long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup, but the Manchester City striker is far from the only elite talent on a squad capable of making noise at the 2026 tournament.

From Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard to rising stars Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa, Norway brings one of its deepest and most gifted generations into the World Cup, blending established internationals with emerging talent.

Under head coach Ståle Solbakken, Norway earned their first World Cup berth since 1998 by rolling through UEFA qualifying with a perfect 8-0 record, according to FIFA.com. That means a 28-year absence from the sport’s biggest stage is finally over. The Norwegians arrived in North America not as tourists but as a squad with the firepower to threaten anyone willing to underestimate them. Here are their best players.

Erling Haaland Leads Norway’s World Cup Attack

Born July 21, 2000, in Leeds, England, Haaland came through Bryne and Molde before stints at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, eventually landing at Manchester City in 2022. He has 59 goals in 52 senior Norway appearances, an elite scoring rate for a player with that many caps, according to TIME.

He wasted no time at the tournament. Haaland scored twice against Iraq in Norway’s 4-1 Group I opener and added two more in a 3-2 win over Senegal, per ESPN. Four goals in two matches.

“It felt missing in 2022 in Qatar and also in the Euros in 2024,” Haaland said before the tournament, as quoted by ESPN. “So now it finally happened, and it was about time.”

In qualifying, he posted 16 goals across eight matches, more than any European player, including back-to-back wins over Italy. ESPN analyst Ryan O’Hanlon ranked Haaland among the top players at the 2026 tournament while noting his limitations in possession, a ceiling that only matters until he scores again.

Martin Ødegaard Directs Norway’s Midfield

Born Dec. 17, 1998, in Drammen, Ødegaard made his senior Norway debut at 15 years and 253 days, still the youngest ever to pull on the national jersey, before signing with Real Madrid and later becoming Arsenal’s captain. He helped Arsenal win the Premier League in the 2025-26 season, their first English Premier League championship since 2003-04 and fourth overall.

He enters this World Cup with 67 senior caps as the national captain, appointed by Solbakken in March 2021. In qualifying, Ødegaard led all European players with seven assists and ranked second in chances created with 25. Against Senegal, a deft through-ball to Haaland opened the scoring, pure Ødegaard, according to Fox Sports. Norway’s attack runs through Haaland. Its construction runs through Ødegaard.

Alexander Sørloth Gives Norway a Second Striking Option

Born Dec. 5, 1995, in Trondheim, Sørloth has spent his career across a dozen clubs in six countries — from Trabzonspor to RB Leipzig to Real Sociedad, culminating with a move to Atlético Madrid in August 2024, according to FotMob. He is 30 years old and arrives with 70 senior Norway caps.

Standing 6-foot-5, he provides what Haaland does not — a genuine aerial target and hold-up option that forces opposing defenses into different decisions. During a breakout 2023-24 season at Villarreal, Sørloth scored 23 non-penalty La Liga goals, a tally surpassed on the final matchday by only one player, Artem Dovbyk.

Norway clinched a Round of 32 berth after winning their first two group matches. France awaits in the group finale and this attacking core is exactly why no one in that dressing room considers the job finished.