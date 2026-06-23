Norway vs Senegal Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Norway national football team faced the Senegal national football team in a crucial Group I match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides chasing important points in the race for the knockout stage. Norway vs Senegal carried major significance after Norway opened the tournament with an impressive 4–1 victory over Iraq, while Senegal entered the contest looking to recover from a 3–1 defeat to France.

A win for Norway would secure qualification for the Round of 32, while Senegal needed a positive result to keep their hopes of advancing alive. The stakes surrounding Norway vs Senegal made it one of the key fixtures in Group I.

Norway vs Senegal Group I Stakes

Norway began the match at the top of Group I with three points and a goal difference of +3. Their strong start was driven by a brace from Erling Haaland against Iraq, reinforcing their status as one of the group’s favorites.

Senegal, meanwhile, started the day without a point following their opening loss to France national football team. Another defeat would leave them facing a difficult path to qualification heading into the final group match.

The game was played at MetLife Stadium, with weather forecasts warning of possible heavy rain and thunderstorms during the evening.

Team News

Norway relied on a strong attacking partnership featuring Haaland and Alexander Sørloth. Captain Martin Ødegaard was expected to control play from midfield alongside Sander Berge.

Senegal looked to experienced stars such as Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson, and captain Kalidou Koulibaly to spark a response.

With qualification implications on the line, Norway vs Senegal promised to be one of the most important matches of the group stage.