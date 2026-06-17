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Panama World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 31: Michael Murillo of Panama his team's first goal scored by an goal by Matheus Cunha of Brazil (not in frame) during the international friendly match between Brazil and Panama at Maracana Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Panama enters the 2026 World Cup with one of the oldest rosters (average age of 30 years old), but no one should count out this nation.

In the last two rounds of qualifiers for the World Cup, Panama finished with a goal differential of +14.

That said, here’s a full list of Panama’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Panama World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Panama World Cup squad, also known as Los Canaleros and La Marea Roja.

Goalkeepers:

Orlando Mosquera

GettyRIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MAY 31: Endrick of Brazil shoots against Orlando Mosquera of Panama during the international friendly match between Brazil and Panama at Maracana Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Luis Mejía, 35 (age), Club Nacional (club) – #1 (kit number)

Orlando Mosquera, 31, Al-Fayha – #22

César Samudio, 32, CD Marathon – #12

Defenders:

Amir Murillo

GettyRIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MAY 31: Michael Murillo of Panama his team’s first goal scored by an goal by Matheus Cunha of Brazil (not in frame) during the international friendly match between Brazil and Panama at Maracana Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Andrés Andrade, 27, LASK – #16

César Blackman, 28, Slovan Bratislava – #2

José Córdoba, 28, Norwich City – #3

Eric Davis, 35, CD Plaza Amador – #15

Fidel Escobar, 31, Deportivo Saprissa – #4

Edgardo Fariña, 24, FC Pari Nizhniy Novgorod – #5

Jorge Gutiérrez, 27, Deportivo La Guaira – #26

Roderick Miller, 34, Turan Tovuz – #25

Michael Amir Murillo, 30, Besiktas – #23

Jiovany Ramos, 29, Academia Puerto Cabello – #13

Midfielders:

Carlos Harvey

GettyPanama’s midfielder #14 Carlos Harvey passes the ball during the international friendly football match between Brazil and Panama at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 31, 2026. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Edgar Yoel Barcenas, 32, Mazatlán FC – #11

Adalberto Carrasquilla, 27, UNAM Pumas – #8

Aníbal Godoy, 36, San Diego FC – #20

Cristian Martinez, 29, Ironi Kiryat Shmona – #6

Alberto Quintero, 38, CD Plaza Amador – #19

José Luis Rodríguez, 27, FC Juárez – #7

César Yanis, 30, CD Cobresal – #21

Carlos Harvey, 26, Minnesota United FC – #14

Forwards:

Ismael Díaz

GettyPanama’s forward #10 Ismael Diaz fights for the ball with South Africa’s forward #15 Bongokuhle Hlongwane during the friendly international football match between South Africa and Panama at the Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on March 31, 2026. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP via Getty Images)

José Fajardo, 32, CD Universidad de Concepción – #17

Azarías Londoño, 24, CD Universidad Católica – #24

Tomás Rodríguez, 27, Deportivo Saprissa – #9

Cecilio Waterman, 35, Universidad de Concepción – #18

Ismael Díaz, 29, Club León FC – #10

Average Age: 30.0 Average Height: 5’10” Average Weight: 165.7 lbs

Experience Could Play in Panama’s Favor

Many around the world believe this Panama squad is much better than when they made their World Cup debut back in 2018, with ESPN’s Anish Anand providing more context.

“Panama are a better team than they were when they made their World Cup debut in 2018. The squad has been together for some time with right back Michael Amir Murillo, who plays for Besiktas, being their main man. They will also bank on the creativity of Adalberto Carrasquilla and there’s veteran Aníbal Godoy, the captain of the team who will make his presence known in the midfield.”

Panama will play its matches in Group L. The Panamanians open their World Cup on June 17 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, against Ghana. Six days later, they take on Croatia in the same stadium. For their final group stage match, they travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on one-time champions England on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Panama Schedule

  • June 17 – Ghana (7 pm EST)
  • June 23 – Croatia (7 pm EST)
  • June 27 – England (5 pm EST)

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Panama World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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