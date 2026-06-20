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Paraguay World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Players of Paraguay pose for a team photo before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Paraguay national soccer team looks to bounce back after a crushing 4-1 loss to the United States in their opening 2026 World Cup match.

The team, led by manager Gustavo Alfaro, must find a way to come away with three points in their next match against Türkiye on June 19th at 11 pm Eastern Time.

That said, here’s a full list of Paraguay’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Paraguay World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Paraguay World Cup squad, also known as La Albirroja.

Goalkeepers:

Orlando Gill

GettyParaguay’s goalkeeper #12 Orlando Gill (R) makes a save past his teammate defender #06 Junior Alonso during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Roberto Junior Fernández, 38 (age), Cerro Porteño (club) – #1 (kit number)

Orlando Gill, 26, San Lorenzo de Almagro – #12

Gastón Olveira, 33, Olimpia – #22

Defenders:

Omar Alderete

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 12: Chris Richards #3 of the United States wins a header against Omar Alderete #3 of Paraguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Omar Alderete, 29, Sunderland – #3

Junior Alonso, 33, Atlético Mineiro – #6

Fabián Balbuena, 34, Dinamo Moscú – #5

Juan José Cáceres, 26, Lanús – #4

José Canale, 29, Lanús – #13

Gustavo Gómez, 33, SE Palmeiras – #15

Alexandro Maidana, 20, Talleres – #26

Gustavo Velázquez, 35, Club Cero Porteño – #2

Midfielders:

Diego Gómez

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 12: Antonee Robinson of USA battles for the ball with Diego Gomez of Paraguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Damián Bobadilla, 24, São Paulo – #16

Gustavo Caballero, 24, Nacional – #24

Andrés Cubas, 30, Vancouver Whitecaps – #14

Matías Galarza, 24, Talleres – #23

Diego Gómez, 23, Inter Miami – #8

Maurício Magalhães Prado, 24, Palmeiras – #11

Braian Ojeda, 25, Real Salt Lake – #20

Ramón Sosa, 26, Palmeiras – #7

Alejandro Romero Gamarra, 31, Al Ain – #17

Forwards:

Miguel Almirón

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 12: Sergino Dest #2 of the United States is challenged by Miguel Almiron #10 of Paraguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Álex Arce, 31, LDU Quito – #18

Gabriel Ávalos, 34, Independiente – #21

Julio Enciso, 22, Brighton – #19

Miguel Almirón, 32, Newcastle – #10

Isidro Pitta, 26, Cuiaba – #25

Antonio Sanabria, 30, Torino – #9

Average Age: 28.5 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 166.2 lbs

Paraguay Need to Be Tougher on Defense

ESPN’s Anish Anand wrote more on how Paraguay will need to be a lot tougher defensively.

“Gustavo Alfaro built this side on a strong defensive setup who can punish their opponents with effective counter attacks. The entire philosophy fell apart in a brutal 4-1 loss against hosts USA. They were overwhelmed by the relentlessness of the USA, couldn’t deal with the pressing and ended up conceding four goals. This was a team that made it to the World Cup by keeping clean sheets.

Paraguay will need to become a lot tougher in the upcoming match if they want to stay in the World Cup. They need to find the defensive solidity against Türkiye and hurt them in counter attacks.”

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Paraguay World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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