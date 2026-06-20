Paraguay World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

Paraguay national soccer team looks to bounce back after a crushing 4-1 loss to the United States in their opening 2026 World Cup match.

The team, led by manager Gustavo Alfaro, must find a way to come away with three points in their next match against Türkiye on June 19th at 11 pm Eastern Time.

That said, here’s a full list of Paraguay’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Paraguay World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Paraguay World Cup squad, also known as La Albirroja.

Goalkeepers:

Roberto Junior Fernández, 38 (age), Cerro Porteño (club) – #1 (kit number)

Orlando Gill, 26, San Lorenzo de Almagro – #12

Gastón Olveira, 33, Olimpia – #22

Defenders:

Omar Alderete, 29, Sunderland – #3

Junior Alonso, 33, Atlético Mineiro – #6

Fabián Balbuena, 34, Dinamo Moscú – #5

Juan José Cáceres, 26, Lanús – #4

José Canale, 29, Lanús – #13

Gustavo Gómez, 33, SE Palmeiras – #15

Alexandro Maidana, 20, Talleres – #26

Gustavo Velázquez, 35, Club Cero Porteño – #2

Midfielders:

Damián Bobadilla, 24, São Paulo – #16

Gustavo Caballero, 24, Nacional – #24

Andrés Cubas, 30, Vancouver Whitecaps – #14

Matías Galarza, 24, Talleres – #23

Diego Gómez, 23, Inter Miami – #8

Maurício Magalhães Prado, 24, Palmeiras – #11

Braian Ojeda, 25, Real Salt Lake – #20

Ramón Sosa, 26, Palmeiras – #7

Alejandro Romero Gamarra, 31, Al Ain – #17

Forwards:

Álex Arce, 31, LDU Quito – #18

Gabriel Ávalos, 34, Independiente – #21

Julio Enciso, 22, Brighton – #19

Miguel Almirón, 32, Newcastle – #10

Isidro Pitta, 26, Cuiaba – #25

Antonio Sanabria, 30, Torino – #9

Average Age: 28.5 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 166.2 lbs

Paraguay Need to Be Tougher on Defense

ESPN’s Anish Anand wrote more on how Paraguay will need to be a lot tougher defensively.

“Gustavo Alfaro built this side on a strong defensive setup who can punish their opponents with effective counter attacks. The entire philosophy fell apart in a brutal 4-1 loss against hosts USA. They were overwhelmed by the relentlessness of the USA, couldn’t deal with the pressing and ended up conceding four goals. This was a team that made it to the World Cup by keeping clean sheets.

Paraguay will need to become a lot tougher in the upcoming match if they want to stay in the World Cup. They need to find the defensive solidity against Türkiye and hurt them in counter attacks.”