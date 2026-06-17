Is Phil Foden Playing in the World Cup? Latest News on England Star

Phil Foden is one of the biggest names missing from England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

The Manchester City star was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s final 26-man group for the tournament, with Reuters reporting that Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold all missed the cut when England’s roster was announced in May.

Foden’s absence was a selection decision. There has been no reported tournament injury or suspension listed as the reason he is not with England at the World Cup.

Instead, Tuchel made one of the boldest calls of his England tenure by leaving out multiple high-profile players while building a squad around Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and several newer options.

Phil Foden Was Left Out of England’s World Cup Squad

Foden’s omission was one of the biggest surprises from England’s World Cup squad announcement.

The 26-year-old had been a regular part of England’s setup before the tournament, and his club résumé remains one of the strongest among English attackers. He has won major trophies with Manchester City and was named Premier League Player of the Season in 2024.

But Tuchel did not include Foden in his final squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Reuters described the omissions of Foden, Palmer and Alexander-Arnold as part of a set of major England squad decisions, while also noting the surprise inclusion of former Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Al Jazeera also reported that Foden and Palmer were among the biggest names excluded from Tuchel’s group.

The decision created immediate debate because Foden has long been viewed as one of England’s most technically gifted players.

Thomas Tuchel Had Other Options in Phil Foden’s Positions

Part of the explanation is positional.

Foden can play wide or centrally, but England’s squad was already loaded with attacking midfielders and wingers. The Guardian reported that Tuchel had Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze and Morgan Rogers as central attacking options, while Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon gave England wide options.

That left Foden fighting for a role in two crowded areas of the pitch.

Tuchel’s squad decisions suggested he prioritized specific tournament roles and overall balance over simply picking the most famous names available. Reuters described the England manager as gambling on chemistry and squad unity after making several headline-grabbing omissions.

That context matters for Foden. His talent was not the question. The issue was whether Tuchel believed Foden fit the squad he wanted to take into the World Cup.

Phil Foden’s Manchester City Form Dipped Before the World Cup

Foden’s club form also became part of the conversation.

FOX Sports reported that Foden’s form dipped during the season and that he had rarely started for Manchester City after the turn of the year. FOX also noted that Foden was an unused substitute in the FA Cup final.

That was a dramatic change from Foden’s previous peak with City.

Foden had been one of the best players in the Premier League during the 2023-24 season, but his status became less certain during the final months before the World Cup. For an England squad full of attacking options, that dip appears to have made Tuchel’s decision easier.

The result was one of the most notable omissions of the tournament: a player with Foden’s profile watching from outside England’s World Cup squad.

PFA Chief Pointed to Football’s ‘Crazy Calendar’ After Foden Omission

There was also a workload debate after Foden was left out.

The Guardian reported that Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Maheta Molango blamed football’s “crazy calendar” after Foden and Palmer missed England’s World Cup squad.

ESPN also reported Molango’s view that Foden was a “victim” of the demanding schedule.

That does not mean Tuchel specifically blamed the schedule for leaving Foden out. But it became one explanation around the decision, especially given the heavy workload facing players at elite clubs such as Manchester City and Chelsea.

For England fans, the simpler answer remains this: Foden was available, but Tuchel did not pick him.

England Moved Forward Without Phil Foden

England opened the World Cup with several major names missing.

Foden, Palmer, Alexander-Arnold and Harry Maguire were all left out of Tuchel’s squad, creating one of the biggest pre-tournament talking points around England.

The decision put more pressure on the players Tuchel did select, particularly Bellingham, Saka, Eze, Rogers and Madueke in the attacking roles Foden might otherwise have filled.

Foden’s omission will likely remain a major storyline if England struggle to create chances or need another technical attacker during the tournament. But for now, the answer is straightforward: Phil Foden is not with England at the World Cup because Thomas Tuchel left him out of the final squad after weighing form, fit and squad balance.