Portugal vs. DR Congo: Starting 11 Lineups, Prediction, & Odds for World Cup

Portugal will begin its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on Wednesday afternoon when Roberto Martínez’s side faces DR Congo in a Group K opener at Houston Stadium. The Portuguese entered the tournament among the contenders after winning UEFA Group F and closing qualifying with a commanding 9-1 victory over Armenia.

The match also marks another significant chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career. Portugal’s captain is chasing the one major trophy that has eluded him throughout his decorated career, and the 2026 tournament could represent his final opportunity to lift the FIFA World Cup. Portugal arrives in strong form after friendly victories over the United States, Chile, and Nigeria, with a combined scoreline of 6-2.

DR Congo, meanwhile, returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1974. The Leopards earned qualification through the FIFA Intercontinental playoff route and will look to make an immediate impact in their return to soccer’s biggest stage. FOX Sports wagering analyst Chris Fallica believes Portugal’s quality should ultimately show, saying, “I do think it will eventually find the net. It has a fantastic midfield which should dominate the game.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Portugal Into World Cup Opener

Portugal enters the match as one of the strongest teams in Group K and one of the favorites to advance deep into the knockout rounds.

The Selecao has developed into one of Europe’s most balanced squads, blending experienced stars with emerging talent from top clubs across the continent. Ronaldo remains the focal point in attack, while Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, and João Neves provide creativity and control in midfield.

Portugal has also enjoyed consistent success on the international stage over the past decade, winning the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

SportsLine analyst Martin Green highlighted Portugal’s midfield strength when discussing the matchup.

“The Portuguese team should dominate possession in this game,” Green said. “Vitinha and Neves are both very comfortable on the ball, and they will dictate the pace of the game. Fernandes will be full of confidence after breaking the Premier League assist record last season, and he has the quality to unlock this Congo DR defense.”

Portugal is currently listed as a heavy favorite, with FanDuel pricing the Selecao at -350 on the moneyline.

Portugal Starting XI Lineup vs DR Congo

Here’s a look at Portugal’s official starting lineup against DR Congo.

DR Congo Returns to World Cup Stage After 52 Years

DR Congo is making just its second World Cup appearance, and its first since 1974, when the nation competed under the name Zaire.

The Leopards secured qualification after winning the CAF second-round playoff mini-tournament before defeating Jamaica 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA Intercontinental playoff final.

While Portugal enters as the favorite, DR Congo possesses several attacking players capable of creating problems. Veteran forward Cédric Bakambu is one goal away from becoming the nation’s all-time leading scorer, while Fiston Mayele arrives after finishing as the top scorer in the 2024-25 CAF Champions League.

The Congolese side has shown resilience throughout qualification and will look to frustrate Portugal while creating opportunities on the counterattack.

Green noted that DR Congo has enough talent to contribute offensively.

“Congo may not be a bystander in the Over hitting,” he said, pointing to the attacking quality available in the squad.

DR Congo Starting XI Lineup vs Portugal

Here’s a look at DR Congo’s official starting lineup for the match against Portugal.

Portugal vs. DR Congo Odds

Moneyline

Portugal: -350

DR Congo: +1000

Draw: +420

Spread

Portugal -1.5: -115

DR Congo +1.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 2.5: -128

Under 2.5: +104

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas

Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX One, FOX Sports App

Prediction

Portugal enters the tournament with superior depth, experience, and one of the strongest midfields in the competition. Ronaldo, Fernandes, Vitinha, and João Neves provide plenty of attacking quality, while DR Congo faces a difficult challenge in its first World Cup appearance in more than five decades.

The Leopards have enough attacking talent through Bakambu and Mayele to test Portugal at times, but the European side should control possession and create the better chances throughout the match.

Prediction: Portugal 3-0 DR Congo.