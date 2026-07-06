Portugal vs Spain Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Portugal’s national football team faced Spain’s national football team on Monday in one of the biggest matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Portugal vs Spain deciding a place in the quarterfinals.

The Round of 16 match was played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The winner advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the United States men’s national soccer team vs. Belgium national football team clash. Both European giants entered the match in strong form, adding even more anticipation to this Portugal vs Spain showdown.

Portugal versus Spain Match Preview and Team News

Portugal vs Spain entered the match after strong performances throughout the tournament. Spain advanced after a convincing 3–0 victory over the Austrian national football team in the Round of 32 and had not conceded a goal in the competition. Manager Luis de la Fuente welcomed back Nico Williams, although the winger was expected to begin on the bench after recovering from an adductor injury.

Portugal reached the knockout stage following a dramatic 2–1 win over the Croatia national football team, sealed by a stoppage-time header from Gonçalo Ramos. Roberto Martínez reported no fresh injury concerns, while Cristiano Ronaldo continued his final World Cup campaign after scoring three goals in the tournament.

Head-to-Head

Portugal was anticipated to begin with Diogo Costa in goal, supported by defenders João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes. Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, and João Neves were expected to support Ronaldo in attack.

Spain was expected to field a strong lineup featuring Unai Simón, Rodri, Pedri, and teenage star Lamine Yamal.

Historically, the rivals have been evenly matched at major tournaments, making this Portugal vs Spain encounter one of the standout fixtures of the World Cup knockout stage.