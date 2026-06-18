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Qatar World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Qatar players pose for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Qatar has to be happy with the result of their first match during the 2026 World Cup, coming away with one point after a 1-1 tie against Switzerland.

Now they’ll face another test as they take on host nation Canada on Thursday, June 18th at 6 pm Eastern Time.

That said, here’s a full list of Qatar’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Qatar World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Qatar World Cup squad, also known as Al-Annabi.

Goalkeepers:

Mahmoud Abunada

GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Mahmoud Abunada #1 of Qatar reacts after the 1-1 draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Mahmoud Abunada, 26 (age), Al-Rayyan (club) – #1 (kit number)

Meshaal Barsham, 28, Al-Sadd – #22

Salah Zakaria, 27, Al-Duhail – #21

Defenders:

Ayoub Al-Oui

GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Ayoub Al-Oui of Qatar in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Homam Ahmed, 26, Al-Duhail – #14

Sultan Albrake, 30, Al-Duhail – #18

Ayoub Al-Oui, 21, Al-Gharafa SC – #13

Jassem Gaber, 24, Al-Rayyan – #5

Boualem Khoukhi, 35, Al-Sadd – #16

Issa Laye, 28, Al-Arabi Doha – #4

Lucas Mendes, 35, Al-Wakrah – #3

Al-Hashmi Al-Hussain, 22, Al-Arabi – #25

Pedro Miguel, 35, Al-Sadd – #2

Midfielders:

Ahmed Fathy

GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Ruben Vargas #17 of Switzerland is challenged by Ahmed Fathy #20 of Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Ahmed Alganehi, 25, Al-Gharafa – #17

Karim Boudiaf, 35, Al-Duhail – #12

Ahmed Fathy, 33, Al-Arabi – #20

Abdulaziz Hatem, 36, Al-Rayyan – #6

Assim Madibo, 29, Al-Wakrah – #23

Mohammed Manai, 23, Al-Shamal – #26

Forwards:

Akram Afif

GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Akram Afif of Qatar controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Yusuf Abdurisag, 26, Al-Wakrah – #15

Akram Afif, 29, Al-Sadd – #11

Ahmed Alaaeldin, 33, Al-Rayyan – #7

Hasan Al Haydos, 35, Al-Sadd – #10

Almoez Ali, 29, Al-Duhail – #19

Edmilson Junior, 31, Al-Duhail – #8

Mohammad Muntari, 32, Al-Gharafa – #9

Tahsin Jamshid, 20, Al-Duhail – #24

Average Age: 29.0 Average Height: 5’10” Average Weight: 161.0 lbs

Keep Applying Pressure

ESPN’s Anirudh Menon wrote more on how Qatar ‘need to play on the front foot’ if they want a chance to survive Group B.

“Qatar, so used to playing on the front foot on the continental stage are at their best when their skillfull attackers have the license to attack and the support of the midfield up close behind them. Against a Canada that looked susceptible to even the rare Bosnia counters, maybe attack will be the best form of defence.”

Surviving a Switzerland attack that had 42 touches in their own box is one thing, but allowing that consistently is not sufficient for Qatar. Manager Julen Lopetegui did make some adjustments in the second half vs. Switzerland by pushing the backline up, having the midfield press higher, and making the forwards make more runs in behind, so he should continue having them play like this in the coming matches.

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Qatar World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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