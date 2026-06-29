Raphinha Injury Update Revealed: Will Brazil Star Play in Next Game If Team Advances?

Brazil hopes to continue advancing in the World Cup, but the team is without star Raphinha for the Round of 32 game against Japan. Will Raphinha play in the next game if Brazil advances in the World Cup?

It remains to be seen as Brazil has yet to announce an official return date for the striker. If Brazil can advance, Raphinha would have a bit more time to recover before Brazil’s next match in the Round of 16 on July 5.

Here’s what we know so far about Raphinha’s status for the remainder of the World Cup. Sport’s Joaquim Piera reported that an “optimistic version” of Raphinha’s return timeline creates the potential for the star to play in the next round.

“In the most optimistic version, and as long as Ancelotti’s team manages to pass the cut against the Japanese, Raphinha could reappear on Sunday, July 5, in New Jersey, in the round of 16, against the winner of the Ivory Coast-Norway,” Piera detailed in a June 28, 2026, story (translated).

“Nothing and no one is distracting the Barcelona player, who continues to work in intensive regime, which means three daily sessions, at Brazil’s headquarters in New Jersey.”

Here’s what you need to know about Raphinha’s status and the latest Brazil World Cup news.

Raphinha Has Chance to Play in Brazil’s Next Game if Team Advances in the World Cup

This discussion obviously becomes irrelevant if Japan pulls off an upset against Brazil, resulting in the legendary team being eliminated from the World Cup. Raphinha did not travel with the team to Houston as the star continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

“In order not to break his routine, as happened in the last meeting, he has not traveled with the (team), which flew to Houston yesterday,” Piera noted (translated). “He wants to save time from time to time, aware that every day can be vital.

“It made no sense to make a three-hour air travel and then not be able to follow the same routine as the rest of the team.”

Brazil Star Vini Jr. on Raphinha’s Injury: ‘We Hope It’s Not Serious’

Raphinha’s injury has created even more of an opportunity for Vini Jr. to shine in the World Cup. The Brazilian star labeled Raphinha as a “very important player for us.”

“Getting injured is always a complicated matter, isn’t it?” Vini Jr. told reporters on June 19, per Touchline. “Especially for him, who is a very important player for us.”

“He has suffered a lot from injuries this season. We hope it’s not serious and that he can continue with us until the end of the World Cup.”

Raphinha on Injury Return Timeline for Brazil: ‘I Will Do My Best to Recover as Soon as Possible’

Raphinha sustained the injury in Brazil’s second match in the FIFA tournament against Haiti and has not played since exiting the game. The star has now missed Brazil’s last two matches.

Yet, Raphinha appears to be making a strong effort to return.

“I love my country, I love playing for the Seleção,” Raphinha remarked, per insider Fabrizio Romano. “I will do my best to recover as soon as possible.

“I will stay with the team for sure to support and give my contribution.”