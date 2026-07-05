Raphinha Injury Update Revealed: Will Star Play in Brazil’s Next Game If Team Wins?

Brazil has been able to win during the World Cup despite Raphinha being sidelined with a hamstring injury. Raphinha is not in the starting lineup but is surprisingly active against Norway.

The good news is that Raphinha practiced with Brazil on Friday, July 3, but the striker is still work his way back to form. Diaro Sport previously reported that Raphinha would not play against Norway but there was optimism that the star could play if Brazil defeats Norway and is able to advance to the quarterfinals.

“Optimism with Raphinha (with the) Goal to (play in) the quarterfinals,” Diaro Sport detailed in a July 3, message on X. “The pessimism surrounding Barcelona’s star dissipated in one fell swoop; Ancelotti has the winger back.”

Raphinha’s last game was against Haiti on June 19, when the star sustained the hamstring injury.

Here’s what you need to know about Raphinha’s status for the remainder of the World Cup.

Will Raphinha Play in Brazil’s Next Game If Team Defeats Norway?

If Brazil is able to defeat Norway, the squad would face the winner of the England-Mexico game in a quarterfinal match on Saturday, July 11, at 5 p.m. Raphinha has emphasized his desire to return to the field.

“I love my country, I love playing for the Seleção,” Raphinha noted, per insider Fabrizio Romano. “I will do my best to recover as soon as possible.

“I will stay with the team for sure to support and give my contribution.”

Raphinha’s Injury: Star Has Avoided Traveling With Brazil Team as the Focus Remaining on Recovery

Prior to the Norway match, Raphinha had not been traveling with the team. Ahead of Brazil’s comeback win over Japan, Sport’s Joaquim Piera reported that Raphinha did not travel with the team to Houston.

Instead, Raphinha remained focused on his recovery and felt that the travel could negatively impact these efforts.

“In order not to break his routine, as happened in the last meeting, he has not traveled with the (team), which flew to Houston yesterday,” Piera noted (translated) on June 28. “He wants to save time from time to time, aware that every day can be vital.

“It made no sense to make a three-hour air travel and then not be able to follow the same routine as the rest of the team.”

Brazil Manager Carlo Ancelotti on Raphinha: ‘Best in the World at Attacking Depth’

Playing without Raphinha has been a major setback for Brazil. Ahead of the World Cup, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti labeled the star as the “the best in the world at attacking depth.”

“What I ask of him is to stay close to the defensive line,” Ancelotti explained on June 1, per Mundo Deportivo. “I think being close to the defensive line to attack from behind is more important, but I’m never going to tell Raphinha where he has to play when we have the ball.”

Brazil is focused on notching a win versus Norway. Yet, if the team can advance to face Mexico or England, there appears to be growing optimism that Raphinha could play in the quarterfinals.