Raúl Jiménez’s Injury: What Happened to the Mexico Star’s Head?

Mexico star Raul Jimenez is one of the major reasons for Mexico’s success in the World Cup, but the soccer player had to overcome a major head injury to return to the field. During a November 29, 2020, game for Wolverhampton, Jimenez sustained a skull injury, and the star required life-saving surgery.

At this point, Jimenez’s playing career was the least of his concerns during his long road to recovery. There was concern that the accident on the field could be fatal.

“Almost six years before stepping onto the familiar Estadio Azteca pitch, the Mexico international was involved in a shocking blow to his head that led to not only questions about the future of his career, but also his own life,” ESPN’s Cesar Hernandez wrote in a June 29, 2026, story titled, “Jiménez is lucky to be alive, never mind living his World Cup dream.”

“During a Premier League match for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Arsenal in November 2020, his teammates and coaching staff remember literally hearing when the striker clashed heads with opposing defender David Luiz, knocking Jiménez unconscious and lifeless on the pitch.”

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez on Injury: ‘They Told Me It Was Like (a) Miracle to be There’

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During an August 2021, interview with The Guardian’s Paul Doyle, Jimenez offered the scary details of his injury. The star labeled his recovery as a “miracle” and is thankful to be alive as well as playing again.

“I feel like a player again,” Jimenez noted at the time. “They told me it was like (a) miracle to be there.

“[There was] the skull fracture, the bone broke and there was a little bit of bleeding inside the brain. It was pushing my brain to the inside and that is why the surgery had to be quick. It was a really good job by the doctors.”

Raul Jimenez Wears a Protective Headband During Every Game & Has a Noticeable Scar on His Head

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Fans may notice that Jimenez wears a protective head band during matches. Jimenez was told this will be required for the rest of his career.

There is also a noticeable scar on Jimenez’s head. These are minor concessions to make after an incident that looked catastrophic when it happened in 2020.

Jimenez’s journey is something that the star uses to encourage his teammates to be resilient.

“I like that part of setting an example, of letting my teammates know that it’s possible, that we can do it with one more push, that it’s always important to never give up and fight for every ball as if it were the last,” Jiménez told ESPN. “Giving that extra effort in the moments when the team needs it most is when you really have to step up and show up.”

Here’s a look at the play where the injury occurred. Please be advised it is graphic.