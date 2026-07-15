Rodrigo De Paul’s Fiancée, Former Disney Star Tini Stoessel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rodrigo De Paul’s fiancée, Tini Stoessel, is one of Argentina’s biggest pop stars, with a career that spans music, television and sold-out world tours. The singer and actress has been dating the Argentine soccer star on and off since 2022, and the couple announced their engagement just ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Tini Stoessel Became a Disney Star Before Launching a Music Career

Born Martina Stoessel, Tini first found fame as the star of the Disney Channel Latin America series “Violetta,” which aired from 2012 to 2015.

The show’s success launched her into music, and she released her debut album, “Tini,” in 2016. The record topped the charts in Argentina and reached the top 10 in several European countries.

She followed with “Quiero Volver” in 2018 before evolving her sound on “Tini Tini Tini” in 2020, which broke the record for the most albums sold by a female artist in Argentina.

Her 2023 album, “Cupido,” became the first Argentine album of the 2020s to crack the Billboard U.S. Top 10 while featuring hit songs including “Miénteme,” “Bar” and “La Triple T.”

She continues to tour internationally with her “Futtura World Tour.”

2. Rodrigo De Paul and Tini Rekindled Their Romance Before Getting Engaged

Rodrigo and Tini first went public with their relationship in August 2022 when he shared a photo of the couple kissing on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “Thank you for these days.”

The pair split in August 2023, with Tini confirming the breakup on social media.

“I want to let you know that Rodrigo and I have decided to end our relationship,” she wrote. “We shared some wonderful moments, where I had the opportunity to get to know someone I love and respect very much.”

The couple reunited in 2025 after being spotted together in Madrid before Rodrigo confirmed their engagement in May 2026 by sharing a photo of Tini’s diamond engagement ring.

“My life partner, the angel who came to save me. You are the best team. I love you,” he wrote.

3. Tini Stoessel Inspired Rodrigo De Paul During Argentina’s World Cup Run

Rodrigo has never been shy about expressing how much Tini means to him.

Before Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he thanked her in an emotional Instagram post for standing by him during difficult moments.

“When many others gave up or kept repeating nonsense, you took my hand and told me I wasn’t alone,” Rodrigo wrote.

“When this crazy adventure began, I told you I wouldn’t let you down, that I would stay until the very last day, and here we are, keeping my word… I’ll hug you soon, just wait a little longer… THANK YOU. I love you.”

4. Tini’s Career Continues to Reach New Heights

While her relationship often makes headlines, Tini has built a career that stands on its own.

She has collaborated with artists including Steve Aoki, Becky G and Anitta, earned multiple awards and performed for sold-out crowds around the world.

Her most recent album, “Un Mechón de Pelo,” debuted in 2024 and featured the emotional single “Pa.”

The singer remains one of Argentina’s biggest international music stars while balancing recording, touring, and acting.

5. De Paul Calls Tini His Biggest Cheerleader

Rodrigo has repeatedly celebrated Tini’s own accomplishments just as enthusiastically as she supports his.

After she sold out Buenos Aires’ Campo Argentino de Polo in 2022, he shared a photo carrying her on his shoulders and praised her success.

“It makes me so proud to see you shine; thank you for letting me be a part of it,” he wrote.

“You are number one—but above all, because of the love you put into what you do. You deserve all this and more; keep shining—there’s no limit to what you can achieve. I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART.”

De Paul and Argentina take on England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal on July 15.