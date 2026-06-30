Ronald Koeman Steps Down as Head Coach of the Netherlands

“Last night, I decided to bring my tenure as head coach of the Dutch national team to a close. When I look back on my career, I feel immense pride and gratitude. I have had the absolute privilege of working at Vitesse, Ajax, Benfica, PSV, Valencia, AZ, Feyenoord, Southampton, Everton, FC Barcelona, and, of course, serving two separate terms with the Dutch National Team. These are clubs and individuals that truly shaped me, leaving me with memories I will cherish for the rest of my life,” said Ronald Koeman.

“That is precisely why it hurts so deeply that my time with the Dutch National Team ends this way. We all dreamed of a World Cup campaign where we would make history, but we fell short. No one is more disappointed by that outcome than I am. As national team coach, you carry the ultimate responsibility; I have always accepted that weight, and I always will.”

“Moreover, the past few years have reminded me that there are things far more important than football. Football has been my life, but health is priceless. When someone you love dearly is fighting a heavy battle, your perspective changes entirely. Despite her own illness, my wife, Bartina, supported and encouraged me every single day to fulfill my duties as national team coach. That shows incredible strength, and I am more grateful to her than words can ever express.”

“I want to express my deepest thanks to all the players I have had the privilege to work with. Your dedication, character, and trust motivated me every single day. My thanks also go to my staff, the KNVB, everyone working behind the scenes, and the clubs that welcomed me. But above all, thank you to the supporters for your unwavering backing, especially in the difficult moments. It has been a massive honor to represent the Netherlands as your national team coach.”

A Difficult Decision For Koeman

“I say goodbye with mixed feelings. Of course, I would have preferred to end my time with the Dutch National Team with a world title. Unfortunately, that dream has remained unfulfilled. But above all, pride prevails. Pride in everything football has brought me, in the people I have met, and in the fact that I was able to make my greatest passion my profession.”

“Thank you for all those years full of trust, criticism, support, disappointments, successes, and unforgettable moments.”

During his first tenure as head coach, Ronald Koeman successfully guided the Netherlands to the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019, where they narrowly lost to Portugal. Koeman then successfully secured qualification for Euro 2020, but ultimately departed the national team to take over as manager of FC Barcelona.

It was a childhood dream come true for the Dutchman, who had previously played for FC Barcelona and famously secured the 1992 UEFA Champions League title for the club. In 2023, Koeman returned for his second tenure as national team coach. He successfully guided the Netherlands to Euro 2024, reaching the semi-finals before falling to England. He also secured qualification for this year’s World Cup, but was knocked out yesterday by Morocco in the Round of 32. Just one day later, he resigned from his post.