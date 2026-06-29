Cape Verde’s fairytale World Cup run now carries a serious off-field development.

Ryan Mendes, the veteran captain who has played in all three of Cape Verde’s matches during its Cinderella rise to the knockout stage, is under police investigation in New Zealand after a Brazilian woman accused him of rape, according to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

The alleged incident occurred March 27 at a hotel in Auckland, where Cape Verde’s delegation was staying during FIFA Series friendlies, according to ge. The woman was working as an interpreter and operational support staff for the Cape Verde national team, the outlet reported.

She filed a complaint with New Zealand police on April 10, according to ge. No charges against Mendes have been announced, and the allegation has not been proven in court.

Ryan Mendes Status for Argentina Match

As of Sunday, neither FIFA nor the Cape Verde Football Federation had announced any disciplinary action against Mendes. There was also no public indication that Mendes had been ruled unavailable for Cape Verde’s Round of 32 match against Argentina.

Cape Verde is scheduled to face Argentina on July 3 in what will be the biggest match in the country’s football history.

Mendes has been part of Cape Verde’s historic rise, appearing in all three group-stage matches as the Blue Sharks advanced from Group H.

New Zealand Police Investigation Ongoing

According to Globo Esporte, New Zealand police collected hotel surveillance footage as part of the investigation.

The outlet reported that police are awaiting forensic examination results before deciding whether to move forward with charges.

The case has remained under investigation for nearly three months, putting one of Cape Verde’s most recognizable players under scrutiny during the country’s breakthrough World Cup campaign.

Cape Verde’s Cinderella Run Takes Serious Turn

Cape Verde has been one of the stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, turning its first appearance on the sport’s biggest stage into a knockout-round run.

The Blue Sharks’ rise has drawn global attention because of the scale of the achievement. Cape Verde, an island nation with a small population and no previous World Cup history, has gone from underdog to one of the tournament’s most compelling teams.

But the allegation involving Mendes has brought a serious and unresolved legal matter into the middle of that run.

According to ge, the Brazilian woman later sought help from officials with the Cape Verde Football Federation. Those details are expected to remain part of the broader scrutiny surrounding how the matter was handled.

Mendes has not publicly addressed the allegation in the reports cited by ge. The investigation remains ongoing.