Scotland World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

Scotland secured three points in their opening 1-0 win in the 2026 World Cup against Haiti, with John McGinn scoring the winning goal.

Manager Steve Clarke, who’s been with the team since 2019, has already taken his squad to two appearances at the Euros (2020, 2024) and their first World Cup trip since 1998.

That said, here’s a full list of Scotland’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Scotland World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Scotland World Cup squad, also known as The Tartan Army.

Goalkeepers:

Craig Gordon, 43 (age), Hearts (club) – #21 (kit number)

Angus Gunn, 30, Nottingham Forest – #1

Liam Kelly, 30, Rangers – #12

Defenders:

Grant Hanley, 34, Hibernian – #5

Jack Hendry, 31, Al Ettifaq – #13

Aaron Hickey, 24, Brentford – #2

Dominic Hyam, 30, Wrexham – #16

Scott McKenna, 29, Dinamo Zagreb – #26

Nathan Patterson, 24, Everton – #22

Tony Ralston, 27, Celtic FC – #22

Andy Robertson, 32, Liverpool – #3

John Souttar, 29, Hearts – #24

Kieran Tierney, 29, Celtic – #6

Midfielders:

Ryan Christie, 31, Bournemouth – #11

Lewis Ferguson, 26, Bologna – #19

Tyler Fletcher, 19, Manchester United – #8

John McGinn, 31, Aston Villa – #7

Kenny McLean, 34, Norwich City – #23

Scott McTominay, 29, Napoli – #4

Forwards:

Ché Adams, 29, Torino – #10

Findlay Curtis, 20, Rangers – #25

Lyndon Dykes, 30, Charlton – #9

Ben Gannon-Doak, 20, Bournemouth – #17

George Hirst, 27, Ipswich Town – #18

Lawrence Shankland, 30, Hearts – #20

Ross Stewart, 29, Southampton – #14

Average Age: 28.7 Average Height: 6’0″ Average Weight: 163.2 lbs

Scotland Fans Squeeze Every Last Bit of Beer in Boston

Probably one of the most hilarious stories that’s come out of the World Cup, Scotland fans have quite literally drunk all the beer the city of Boston had to offer.

“Boston Beer Co. said in a news release that from Thursday to Sunday, the Tartan Army — Scotland’s supporters organization — drank four times what the company normally stocks during a typical four-day holiday stretch like the Fourth of July, adding that it had to schedule an emergency delivery of beer Saturday morning and are adding extra deliveries this week to make sure it has enough,” ESPN News Services wrote.

“The White Bull Tavern, there was no beer,” Scottish fan Dave Orr told NBC. “The Scottish fans just drank the place dry and all they had was Bud Light.”

“Pretty much everything. We ran out of everything,” Paul Morris of The White Bull Tavern said. “Tennent’s being number one.

“The fans have been unbelievable. They’re great — fun, drinking, partying — having a great time.”