Sergiño Dest Under Fire For Performance in USA-Belgium World Cup Match

Sergiño Dest became one of the early targets of criticism during the United States men’s national team’s World Cup knockout match against Belgium.

The USMNT defender was called out by fans, analysts and soccer personalities after an early sequence in the Round of 16 matchup in Seattle, with several observers arguing that Dest failed to deal with a dangerous ball near the U.S. box. Belgium led the United States 2-1 at halftime, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice and Malik Tillman briefly pulling the U.S. level.

That made Dest’s shaky start a bigger flashpoint than a normal first-half mistake. In a World Cup elimination game, one poor defensive read can change the tone of the entire match, and Belgium’s early pressure quickly turned the right side of the U.S. defense into a major talking point.

Sergiño Dest Ripped for Defensive Moment Against Belgium

Former USMNT forward Herculez Gomez was among those who singled out Dest on X, writing that the American defender “CANNOT let this ball bounce” and needed to handle the sequence better.

Josh Norris was even more direct, posting: “That is horrible from Sergino Dest. Play the ball. Clear it.”

Soccer creator Zealand wrote, “Sub out Dest I’m so serious,” while analyst Neal Gardner posted, “I almost forgot how bad Dest is. Necessary reminder.”

The criticism was not limited to one isolated account. Lyés Bouzidi wrote that “Dest’s side is getting abused,” adding in a prior post that Dest was “sleeping” on the play. Another account, Dan’s AI Sports Picks, wrote that Dest watched the ball drop and did not attempt to meet it.

The common thread was clear: observers believed Dest had time to react and either clear the danger or attack the ball earlier. Instead, the play became part of a rough opening stretch for the USMNT back line.

Who Is Sergiño Dest? Height, Club Team & Quick Bio

Dest is a 5-foot-8 defender for PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, according to U.S. Soccer’s official player profile. He was born on November 3, 2000, in Almere, Netherlands, and represents the United States internationally.

At the club level, Dest plays for PSV Eindhoven, one of the biggest clubs in Dutch soccer.

Dest’s career has long been tied to high-level expectations. He came through Ajax, moved to Barcelona and later joined PSV. His technical ability has rarely been the question. At his best, he gives the USMNT a progressive, attack-minded right back who can help break pressure and create overloads.

The question in big matches has often been the defensive side: concentration, positioning and decision-making under pressure.

That is why the Belgium criticism resonated so quickly. Dest’s talent is obvious, but in a knockout match against a European opponent with quality attackers, the USMNT needed reliability as much as flair.