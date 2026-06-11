Shakira Does Not Have a Husband, But Ex-Boyfriend Gerard Piqué Has World Cup Ties

Shakira has become a staple of the World Cup, and the singer’s dating history even has ties to the FIFA tournament. The global icon does not have a husband but went public with a relationship to then-boyfriend Lucien Laviscount in 2024.

Shakira has since hinted they are no longer dating.

The singer was in a previous long-term relationship with former Spain star Gerard Piqué prior to announcing their breakup in 2022. The former couple were together for 11 years, per Rolling Stone.

The World Cup played a bit of matchmaker as the FIFA tournament was the reason Shakira met Pique. Shakira was in Madrid filming a music video for the now classic “Waka Waka” 2010 World Cup song when she first connected with Pique.

The two continued to remain in contact during the World Cup in South Africa before officially becoming an item. It just so happens that Pique and Spain also won the 2010 World Cup.

Here’s what you need to know about Shakira’s ex-boyfriend and her current dating status amid the World Cup.

Shakira on Breakup With Ex-Boyfriend Gerard Piqué: ‘I’ve Been Through So Much Pain’

Unfortunately, there is no happy ending as Shakira and Pique are no longer together. Pique and Shakira have two kids together, Milan and Sasha.

The World Cup has become synonymous with Shakira, who seemingly releases another banger every four years. Shakira jokingly refers to their two kids as “Waka babies,” per The Times.

The singer admitted that the split was “the darkest moment — when I saw the dissolution of my family, the family that I had dreamt to keep for ever.” Ahead of the World Cup, Shakira has been candid about the painful breakup.

“I’ve been through so much pain, but it has made me perhaps in an unforeseen way a wiser person — or stronger, at least,” Shakira told The Times’ Blanca Schofield during a May 22, 2026, interview. “They say that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and it is true.

“It’s amazing to learn that humans have a resilience that we can resort to at any moment in our lives. Sometimes through hardships and through pain is how we discover how strong we can be. Suffering sometimes makes you a better person, makes you value friends and support.”

Is Lucien Laviscount Still Shakira’s Boyfriend? Singer Sends Cryptic Message on Dating Ahead of World Cup

Shakira is back with another World Cup banger, collaborating with Burna Boy to release the official World Cup song “Dai Dai.” Whether Shakira will be celebrating Colombia’s return to the World Cup with someone special is up for debate.

Back in February 2024, Shakira took to Instagram to hard launch her relationship with the actor.

“Fine-tuning the shot with @its_lucien at Punteria 🎯🌸 #LMYNL,” Shakira noted in the March 20, 2024, Instagram post (translated from Spanish).

Ahead of the World Cup, Shakira noted that she has “no space or time” for a relationship. It does not appear that love was in the air during Shakira’s latest World Cup video.

“Oh no, no romance for me for now,” Shakira told The Times. “There’s no space or time in my life for that. My plate is quite full.

“My kids are my priority. And my career. Strangely enough, I’m in love with my career like I’ve never been in my life. I’m enjoying my time alone as well.”