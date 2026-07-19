Does Shakira Have a Husband or Boyfriend? Star’s Personal Admission Amid World Cup

Shakira has been one of the faces of the World Cup prompting fans to wonder about whether the singer has a husband or boyfriend. The music icon is not currently dating anyone after a very public breakup with ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué in 2022.

Most recently, Shakira was linked to dancer Lucien Laviscount. Back in 2024, Shakira appeared to “hard launch” their relationship with a viral Instagram post.

It does not appear that the two are still dating. During a June 6, 2026, interview with People’s Jeff Nelson, Shakira revealed that is not currently in a relationship.

Instead, Shakira remains focused on her career and two kids: Milan and Sasha.

“I’m just thinking of raising my kids. I don’t see that for now,” Shakira noted during People’s feature titled, “Shakira Says Her Sons Got Her Through ‘Challenging’ Breakup from Gerard Piqué: ‘Motherhood Makes You Strong’ (Exclusive).”

“Maybe when they’re (the kids) older.”

Here’s what you need to know about Shakira and her current dating outlook.

Shakira on Boyfriend Rumors: ‘No Romance for Me for Now’

Shakira’s passion for her career appears to have been rekindled following her breakup with Pique. The singer insists that there is “no space” for a relationship at the moment.

“Oh no, no romance for me for now,” Shakira explained to The Times’ Blanca Schofield during a May 22, story. “There’s no space or time in my life for that. My plate is quite full.

“My kids are my priority. And my career. Strangely enough, I’m in love with my career like I’ve never been in my life. I’m enjoying my time alone as well.”

Shakira’s Ex-Boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, Is a Former Spain Star & World Cup Winner

Shakira has been spotted at multiple World Cup games and will headline the halftime show for the final. The star may face a difficult decision on who to root for between Argentina and Spain.

Shakira had been cheering on her home country of Colombia throughout the FIFA tournament. The star has a close relationship with Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

This could give Argentina the nod for Shakira’s rooting interest. Yet, her kids are likely rooting on Spain given their father won a World Cup for the national team.

Shakira Used Music to Process Her Very Public Breakup With Pique

The singer pointed to the 2023 hit single “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” as being therapeutic following her breakup. Shakira also hopes the track can inspire other women who find themselves heartbroken.

“It was very therapeutic,” Shakira told People. “I needed it. After that song came out and I wrote that song, I was like, ‘I feel lighter.’

“And I feel like a lot of people, a lot of women who have been going through something similar, they were telling me how important that was for them.”

Shakira: ‘I’ve Been Through So Much Pain’

In recent months, Shakira has been vulnerable about the adversity she has overcome. Shakira admitted to previously being in “so much pain” appearing to hint at her breakup with Pique.

“I’ve been through so much pain, but it has made me perhaps in an unforeseen way a wiser person — or stronger, at least,” Shakira explained to The Times. “They say that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and it is true.

“It’s amazing to learn that humans have a resilience that we can resort to at any moment in our lives. Sometimes through hardships and through pain is how we discover how strong we can be. Suffering sometimes makes you a better person, makes you value friends and support.”