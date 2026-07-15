Soccer World Reacts to Argentina’s Clutch Performance vs. England in World Cup Semifinal

Argentina is headed back to the FIFA World Cup final match after an electric performance against England in a semifinal match on Wednesday, which saw Argentina (with their backs against the wall) score twice in five minutes to STUN England, and advance to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Social media is buzzing across the soccer world, as Argentina is receiving strong reactions from those who tuned in. Enzo Fernandez scored the equalizer for Argentina in the 85th minute, and then Lautaro Martinez scored in stoppage time to put the Argentinians in the lead. Lionel Messi assisted on both goals.

Best Reactions From Argentina-England Semi-Final

Here are some of the best reactions from across social media after Argentina’s 2-1 victory over England:

@FOXSports wrote: “MESSI SENDS IT INTO TO LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ AND ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN STOPPAGE TIME”

@TelemundoSports wrote: “¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM ARGENTINAAAAAA!!! ¡¡¡GOOOOOOL IN THE FINAL MINUTES!!! Lautaro Martínez heads it into the net inside the box after an assist from Lionel Messi. The champion will defend its crown… ¡Argentina’s comeback! ¡1-2 over England!”

“Messi ran 5.2 miles vs. England. That is the most he’s run in a match this World Cup that didn’t go to extra time. Left it all out on the field”

@ESPNFC (also wrote about the Spain-Argentina final): “This is the first time ever that the World Cup final will be between the reigning Copa América champions and the reigning European champions”

@OptaJoe: “9 & 2 – Lionel Messi completed nine dribbles and assisted two goals against England – the first player on record (from 1966) to do so in a single FIFA World Cup knockout game.”

Soccer Heavyweights Set to Clash in World Cup Final

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final promises to be a historic clash as Argentina and Spain meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the sport’s biggest prize on the line. Defending champions Argentina, led by legendary captain Lionel Messi, are aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cup titles.

Meanwhile, Spain enters the final riding an impressive unbeaten streak, powered by a dynamic young core led by Lamine Yamal and a disciplined, possession-based style under manager Luis de la Fuente.

Argentina brings in a very aggressive offensive attack, but in both of their last two wins to advance, Argentina has scored late to avoid the jaws of defeat.

With two of the world’s top-ranked national teams facing off, the final represents a meeting of footballing generations and philosophies, ensuring a captivating conclusion to the largest FIFA World Cup in history.