Soccer World Reacts to Argentina’s Clutch Performance vs. England in World Cup Semifinal

Argentina has reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Here's the Albiceleste's next opponent, game date, kickoff time and TV schedule.
Argentina is headed back to the FIFA World Cup final match after an electric performance against England in a semifinal match on Wednesday, which saw Argentina (with their backs against the wall) score twice in five minutes to STUN England, and advance to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.
Social media is buzzing across the soccer world, as Argentina is receiving strong reactions from those who tuned in. Enzo Fernandez scored the equalizer for Argentina in the 85th minute, and then Lautaro Martinez scored in stoppage time to put the Argentinians in the lead. Lionel Messi assisted on both goals.
There are a lot goats, but I think Messi truly stands in a class of his own. He’s better at soccer than MJ (or Lebron) is at basketball. He’s better at soccer than Barry Bonds was at baseball. He’s better at soccer than Jon Jones at fighting. He’s better at soccer than Tom
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 15: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates the team’s second goal by Lautaro Martinez #22 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Here are some of the best reactions from across social media after Argentina’s 2-1 victory over England:
@FOXSports wrote: “MESSI SENDS IT INTO TO LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ AND ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN STOPPAGE TIME”
@TelemundoSports wrote: “¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM ARGENTINAAAAAA!!! ¡¡¡GOOOOOOL IN THE FINAL MINUTES!!! Lautaro Martínez heads it into the net inside the box after an assist from Lionel Messi. The champion will defend its crown… ¡Argentina’s comeback! ¡1-2 over England!”
Soccer Heavyweights Set to Clash in World Cup Final
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 21: Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with teammate Rodri #16 after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Saudi Arabia at Atlanta Stadium on June 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final promises to be a historic clash as Argentina and Spain meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the sport’s biggest prize on the line. Defending champions Argentina, led by legendary captain Lionel Messi, are aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cup titles.
Meanwhile, Spain enters the final riding an impressive unbeaten streak, powered by a dynamic young core led by Lamine Yamal and a disciplined, possession-based style under manager Luis de la Fuente.
Argentina brings in a very aggressive offensive attack, but in both of their last two wins to advance, Argentina has scored late to avoid the jaws of defeat.
With two of the world’s top-ranked national teams facing off, the final represents a meeting of footballing generations and philosophies, ensuring a captivating conclusion to the largest FIFA World Cup in history.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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Argentina is headed back to the FIFA World Cup final match after an electric performance against England in a semifinal match on Wednesday, which saw Argentina (with their backs against the wall) score twice in five minutes to STUN England, and advance to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.Social media is buzzing across […]
Soccer World Reacts to Argentina’s Clutch Performance vs. England in World Cup Semifinal