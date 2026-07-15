Soccer World Reacts to Argentina’s Clutch Performance over England in World Cup Semifinal

Argentina is headed back to the FIFA World Cup final match after an electric performance against England in a semifinal match on Wednesday, which saw Argentina (with their backs against the wall) score twice in five minutes to STUN England, and advance to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Social media is buzzing across the soccer world, as Argentina is receiving strong reactions from those who tuned in. Enzo Fernandez scored the equalizer for Argentina in the 85th minute, and then Lautaro Martinez scored in stoppage time to put the Argentinians in the lead. Lionel Messi assisted on both goals.

Best Reactions From Argentina-England Semi-Final

Here are some of the best reactions from across social media after Argentina’s 2-1 victory over England:

@FOXSports wrote: “MESSI SENDS IT INTO TO LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ AND ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN STOPPAGE TIME”

@TelemundoSports wrote: “¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM ARGENTINAAAAAA!!! ¡¡¡GOOOOOOL IN THE FINAL MINUTES!!! Lautaro Martínez heads it into the net inside the box after an assist from Lionel Messi. The champion will defend its crown… ¡Argentina’s comeback! ¡1-2 over England!”

“Messi ran 5.2 miles vs. England. That is the most he’s run in a match this World Cup that didn’t go to extra time. Left it all out on the field”

https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/2077511334514532842

@ESPNFC (also wrote about the Spain-Argentina final): “This is the first time ever that the World Cup final will be between the reigning Copa América champions and the reigning European champions”

https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/2077512357522079951