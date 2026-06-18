Who Are the Best Players on South Korea’s 2026 World Cup Team?

South Korea shows up at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with one of the most balanced squads in Asia and legitimate ambitions of making a deep run in the tournament. While the Taegeuk Warriors feature talent throughout the roster, their three best players stand above the rest as the South Korea squad’s most important pieces.

From global icon Son Heung-min to a new generation of Europe-based standouts, these are the players most likely to determine whether South Korea produces another memorable World Cup run.

Head coach Hong Myung-bo named his squad for what is South Korea’s 12th appearance at the World Cup, according to FIFA. The Taegeuk Warriors are placed in Group A with Mexico, South Africa and the Czech Republic, with all three group-stage matches hosted at venues in Mexico.

Son Heung-min: South Korea’s All-Time Top Scorer

Born in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, on July 8, 1992, Son Heung-min is the face of South Korean football and has been for the better part of a decade. He launched his career in Germany with Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen before a long, decorated run in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, where he claimed the Golden Boot in the 2021–22 season, according to Fox Sports. In 2025, he moved stateside, joining LAFC in Major League Soccer.

At 141 international caps, Son is South Korea’s record appearance-maker and all-time leading scorer at the club level in European football, according to Fox Sports. The 2026 competition is his fourth World Cup, following appearances in 2014, 2018 and 2022. A dynamic, two-footed forward renowned for pace, finishing and creative vision, he remains the undisputed offensive centerpiece of the Taegeuk Warriors’ attack.

Kim Min-jae: South Korea’s Defensive Anchor

Kim Min-jae was born on Nov. 15, 1996, in Tongyeong, Gyeongnam Province, and came up through the K League with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors before stints at Beijing Guoan and Fenerbahçe built the foundation for his breakthrough at Napoli — where he won the Scudetto and earned the Serie A Best Defender award, per Transfermarkt. Bayern Munich came calling in 2023, and he has been a consistent starter in Munich ever since, contributing from set pieces while anchoring the back line.

With 75 international caps, Kim is South Korea’s most important defensive player, bringing aerial dominance, precise positioning and composure in possession that mark him as one of Asia’s premier center backs, according to Fox Sports. South Korea’s ambitions of advancing deep in the tournament depend significantly on Kim’s ability to hold the back line under pressure.

Lee Kang-in Adds New Dimension Alongside Son

Lee Kang-in was born on Feb. 19, 2001, in Incheon and, at 25, enters this World Cup as one of South Korean football’s most gifted creative players. He came through Valencia’s youth academy before stints at Mallorca and then joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, where he has been part of Ligue 1 and Champions League-winning squads, according to ESPN.

The early signal of his talent arrived at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where Lee took home the Golden Ball, according to Fox Sports. Now 44 senior caps deep, he brings to the Taegeuk Warriors a refined skill set, precise passing range, set-piece delivery, and the ability to create or score in tight spaces that gives South Korea a genuine second creative dimension alongside Son at the 2026 World Cup.