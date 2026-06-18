South Korea World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

Enjoying a 2-1 victory against Czechia to start the World Cup tournament, South Korea looks to continue that trend against host nation Mexico in Guadalajara on June 18th at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

“It was our first game and a very difficult one,” South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said. “The win itself makes me happy, but what’s even more positive is that our boys won by not giving up. I knew that we were more than capable of winning, so at 1-1, I told the boys to keep playing the way we’ve been playing.”

That said, here’s a full list of South Korea’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for South Korea World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 South Korea World Cup squad, also known as the Taeguk Warriors.

Goalkeepers:

Kim Seung-gyu, 35 (age), FC Tokyo (club) – #1 (kit number)

Song Bum-keun, 28, Jeonbuk – #12

Jo Hyeon-woo, 34, Ulsan – #21

Defenders:

Lee Han-beom, 23, Midtjylland – #2

Kim Min-jae, 29, Bayern Munich – #4

Kim Tae-hyeon, 25, Kashima Antlers – #5

Lee Tae-seok, 23, Austria Wien – #13

Cho Wi-je, 24, Jeonbuk – #14

Kim Moon-hwan, 30, Daejeon Hana – #15

Park Jin-seob, 30, Zhejiang – #16

Seol Young-woo, 27, Crvena zvezda – #22

Jens Castrop, 22, Borussia Mönchengladbach -#23

Midfielders:

Lee Gi-hyuk, 25, Gangwon – #3

Hwang In-beom, 29, Feyenoord – #6

Paik Seung-ho, 29, Birmingham – #8

Lee Jae-sung, 33, Mainz – #10

Hwang Hee-chan, 30, Wolves – #11

Bae Jun-ho, 22, Stoke City – #17

Lee Kang-in, 25, PSG – #19

Yang Hyun-jun, 24, Celtic – #20

Kim Jin-Kyu, 24, Jeonbuk – #24

Eom Ji-sung, 24, Swansea – #25

Lee Dong-gyeong, 28, Ulsan – #26

Forwards:

Son Heung-min (Captain), 33, LAFC – #7

Cho Gue-sung, 28, Midtjylland, #9

Oh Hyeon-gyu, 25, Beşiktaş – #18

Average Age: 27.5 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 162.5 lbs

Starting Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu Sends Apology to Wife After Missing Daughter’s Birth During World Cup

Kim Seung-gyu, South Korea’s starting goalkeeper, feels guilty for not being able to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter.

“I feel very guilty towards my wife and daughter,” Seung-gyu said during a press conference. “That’s why I want to achieve a good result at this World Cup and return to Korea with a great gift for them.”

However, he also showed his sense of humor while talking about the situation.

“I told her, while she was still in the womb, not to look at me – apparently, she listened. I think it’s a real blessing that her face is a perfect and beautiful mix of my features and my wife’s.”

Thanks to several crucial saves by Seung-gyu, South Korea was able to come away with three points after the victory against Czechia.