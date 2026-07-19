Spain-Argentina 2026 World Cup: Full Squad List, Ages & Current Clubs

Spain vs. Argentina. 2026 World Cup final in New Jersey. Could we see a repeat World Cup winner, or could a nation hoist the trophy for the second time in its history?

Spain have flown under the radar after a stunning 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, but they’ve steadily built momentum, conceding just once all tournament in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium before dismantling France 2-0 in the semifinal.

Argentina, meanwhile, has had a deceptively smooth-looking route, avoiding top-15 opposition until England in the semis. Yet, their run has been far from comfortable: Cape Verde pushed them to extra time in the round of 32, Egypt controversially fell 3-2 in the round of 16, and Switzerland nearly held them until a red card to Breel Embolo turned the quarterfinal.

Against England, Argentina looked beaten before scoring twice late to snatch a stunning comeback. Manager Lionel Scaloni’s side has repeatedly played with fire, but they keep finding ways to win, setting up a final that puts soccer legend Lionel Messi face to face against Spain’s 19-year-old star, Lamine Yamal.

That said, here’s the full list of players from both Spain and Argentina, along with their ages and current clubs.

Spain 2026 World Cup: Full Squad List, Ages & Current Clubs

Get to know Spain’s national team led by manager Luis de la Fuente, also known as La Roja (The Red One) or La Furia Roja (The Red Fury).

Goalkeepers:

Unai Simón, 29 (age), Athletic Club (club) – #23 (kit number)

David Raya, 30, Arsenal – #1

Joan Garcia, 25, Barcelona – #13

Defenders:

Pau Cubarsi, 19, Barcelona – #22

Marc Cucurella, 27, Chelsea (transferring to Real Madrid) – #24

Eric Garcia, 25, Barcelona – #4

Alex Grimaldo, 30, Bayer Leverkusen – #3

Aymeric Laporte, 32, Athletic Club – #14

Marcos Llorente, 31, Atlético Madrid – #5

Pedro Porro, 26, Tottenham Hotspur – #12

Marc Pubill, 23, Atlético Madrid – #2

Midfielders:

Gavi, 21, Barcelona – #9

Mikel Merino, 30, Arsenal – #6

Pedri, 23, Barcelona – #20

Rodri, 30, Manchester City – #16

Fabian Ruiz, 30, PSG – #8

Martin Zubimendi, 27, Arsenal – #18

Forwards:

Alex Baena, 24, Atlético Madrid – #15

Borja Iglesias, 33, Celta Vigo – #26

Víctor Muñoz, 23, Osasuna – #25

Dani Olmo, 28, Barcelona – #10

Mikel Oyarzabal, 29, Real Sociedad – #21

Yeremy Pino, 23, Crystal Palace – #11

Ferran Torres, 26, Barcelona – #7

Nico Williams, 24, Athletic Club – #17

Lamine Yamal, 19, Barcelona – #19

Average Age: 26.4 Average Height: 5’11”

Starting Lineup:

GK: U. Simon

Defense: P. Porro, P. Cubarsi, A. Laporte, M. Cucurella

Midfield: DMs: Rodri, F. Ruiz AMs: L. Yamal, D. Olmo, A. Baena

Forward: M. Oyarzabal

Argentina 2026 World Cup: Full Squad List, Ages & Current Clubs

Get to know Argentina’s national team led by manager Lionel Scaloni, also known as La Albiceleste (the White and Sky Blue).

Goalkeepers:

Emiliano Martínez, 33 (age), Aston Villa (club) – #23 (kit number)

Juan Musso, 32, Atlético Madrid – #1

Gerónimo Rulli, 34, Olympique de Marseille – #12

Defenders:

Lisandro Martínez, 28, Manchester United – #6

Facundo Medina, 27, Olympique de Marseille – #25

Nahuel Molina, 28, Atlético Madrid – #26

Gonzalo Montiel, 29, River Plate – #4

Nicolás Otamendi, 38, SL Benfica – #19

Cristian Romero, 28, Tottenham Hotspur – #13

Nicolás Tagliafico, 33, Olympique Lyonnais – #3

Marcos Senesi, 29, Tottenham Hotspur – #2

Midfielders:

Valentín Barco, 21, RC Strasbourg – #8

Rodrigo De Paul, 32, Inter Miami – #7

Enzo Fernandez, 25, Chelsea – #24

Nico González, 28, Atlético Madrid – #15

Giovani Lo Celso, 30, Real Betis – #11

Alexis Mac Allister, 27, Liverpool – #20

Exequiel Palacios, 27, Bayer Leverkusen – #14

Leandro Paredez, 32, Boca Juniors – #5

Forwards:

Thiago Almada, 25, Atlético Madrid – #16

Julian Alvarez, 26, Atletico Madrid – #9

José Manuel López, 25, Palmeiras – #21

Lautaro Martinez, 28, Inter Milan – #22

Lionel Messi, 39, Inter Miami – #10

Nico Paz, 21, Como 1907 – #18

Guiliano Simeone, 23, Atlético Madrid – #17

Average Age: 28.8 Average Height: 5’10”

Starting Lineup:

GK: E. Martinez

Defense: G. Montiel, C. Romero, L. Martinez, N. Tagliafico

Midfield: R. De Paul, E. Fernandez, A. Mac Allister

Forward: L. Messi, J. Alvarez, N. Gonzalez