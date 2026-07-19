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Spain-Argentina 2026 World Cup: Full Squad List, Ages & Current Clubs

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(COMBO) This combination of file photos created on July 16, 2026, shows Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi in Atlanta on July 15, 2026 (L); and Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yamal in Atlanta on June 21, 2026. Spain and Argentina will meet in the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN and Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

Spain vs. Argentina. 2026 World Cup final in New Jersey. Could we see a repeat World Cup winner, or could a nation hoist the trophy for the second time in its history?

Spain have flown under the radar after a stunning 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, but they’ve steadily built momentum, conceding just once all tournament in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium before dismantling France 2-0 in the semifinal.

Argentina, meanwhile, has had a deceptively smooth-looking route, avoiding top-15 opposition until England in the semis. Yet, their run has been far from comfortable: Cape Verde pushed them to extra time in the round of 32, Egypt controversially fell 3-2 in the round of 16, and Switzerland nearly held them until a red card to Breel Embolo turned the quarterfinal.

Against England, Argentina looked beaten before scoring twice late to snatch a stunning comeback. Manager Lionel Scaloni’s side has repeatedly played with fire, but they keep finding ways to win, setting up a final that puts soccer legend Lionel Messi face to face against Spain’s 19-year-old star, Lamine Yamal.

That said, here’s the full list of players from both Spain and Argentina, along with their ages and current clubs.

Spain 2026 World Cup: Full Squad List, Ages & Current Clubs

Get to know Spain’s national team led by manager Luis de la Fuente, also known as La Roja (The Red One) or La Furia Roja (The Red Fury).

Goalkeepers: 

Unai Simon

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 02: Unai Simon #23 of Spain looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Spain and Austria at Los Angeles Stadium on July 02, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Unai Simón, 29 (age), Athletic Club (club) – #23 (kit number)

David Raya, 30, Arsenal – #1

Joan Garcia, 25, Barcelona – #13

Defenders:

Marc Cucurella

GettySpain’s defender #24 Marc Cucurella controls the ball during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Spain and Belgium at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on July 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Pau Cubarsi, 19, Barcelona – #22

Marc Cucurella, 27, Chelsea (transferring to Real Madrid) – #24

Eric Garcia, 25, Barcelona – #4

Alex Grimaldo, 30, Bayer Leverkusen – #3

Aymeric Laporte, 32, Athletic Club – #14

Marcos Llorente, 31, Atlético Madrid – #5

Pedro Porro, 26, Tottenham Hotspur – #12

Marc Pubill, 23, Atlético Madrid – #2

Midfielders:

Rodri

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Rodri #16 of Spain looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Spain and Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Gavi, 21, Barcelona – #9

Mikel Merino, 30, Arsenal – #6

Pedri, 23, Barcelona – #20

Rodri, 30, Manchester City – #16

Fabian Ruiz, 30, PSG – #8

Martin Zubimendi, 27, Arsenal – #18

Forwards:

Lamine Yamal

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Spain and Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Alex Baena, 24, Atlético Madrid – #15

Borja Iglesias, 33, Celta Vigo – #26

Víctor Muñoz, 23, Osasuna – #25

Dani Olmo, 28, Barcelona – #10

Mikel Oyarzabal, 29, Real Sociedad – #21

Yeremy Pino, 23, Crystal Palace – #11

Ferran Torres, 26, Barcelona – #7

Nico Williams, 24, Athletic Club – #17

Lamine Yamal, 19, Barcelona – #19

Average Age: 26.4  Average Height: 5’11”

Starting Lineup:

GK: U. Simon

Defense: P. Porro, P. Cubarsi, A. Laporte, M. Cucurella

Midfield: DMs: Rodri, F. Ruiz AMs: L. Yamal, D. Olmo, A. Baena

Forward: M. Oyarzabal

Argentina 2026 World Cup: Full Squad List, Ages & Current Clubs

Get to know Argentina’s national team led by manager Lionel Scaloni, also known as La Albiceleste (the White and Sky Blue).

Goalkeepers:

Emiliano Martínez

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 11: Emiliano Martinez #23 of Argentina is seen during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Emiliano Martínez, 33 (age), Aston Villa (club) – #23 (kit number)

Juan Musso, 32, Atlético Madrid – #1

Gerónimo Rulli, 34, Olympique de Marseille – #12

Defenders:

Cristian Romero

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 15: Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina celebrates after the 2-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Lisandro Martínez, 28, Manchester United – #6

Facundo Medina, 27, Olympique de Marseille – #25

Nahuel Molina, 28, Atlético Madrid – #26

Gonzalo Montiel, 29, River Plate – #4

Nicolás Otamendi, 38, SL Benfica – #19

Cristian Romero, 28, Tottenham Hotspur  – #13

Nicolás Tagliafico, 33, Olympique Lyonnais – #3

Marcos Senesi, 29, Tottenham Hotspur – #2

Midfielders:

Enzo Fernandez

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 15: Enzo Fernandez #24 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Valentín Barco, 21, RC Strasbourg – #8

Rodrigo De Paul, 32, Inter Miami – #7

Enzo Fernandez, 25, Chelsea – #24

Nico González, 28, Atlético Madrid – #15

Giovani Lo Celso, 30, Real Betis – #11

Alexis Mac Allister, 27, Liverpool – #20

Exequiel Palacios, 27, Bayer Leverkusen – #14

Leandro Paredez, 32, Boca Juniors – #5

Forwards:

Lionel Messi

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 07: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates after the 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Thiago Almada, 25, Atlético Madrid – #16

Julian Alvarez, 26, Atletico Madrid – #9

José Manuel López, 25, Palmeiras – #21

Lautaro Martinez, 28, Inter Milan – #22

Lionel Messi, 39, Inter Miami – #10

Nico Paz, 21, Como 1907 – #18

Guiliano Simeone, 23, Atlético Madrid – #17

Average Age: 28.8  Average Height: 5’10”

Starting Lineup:

GK: E. Martinez

Defense: G. Montiel, C. Romero, L. Martinez, N. Tagliafico

Midfield: R. De Paul, E. Fernandez, A. Mac Allister

Forward: L. Messi, J. Alvarez, N. Gonzalez

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Spain-Argentina 2026 World Cup: Full Squad List, Ages & Current Clubs

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