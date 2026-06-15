How To Watch Spain vs. Cabo Verde: TV Channel, Live Stream and Kickoff Time

Spain begins its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Monday with a Group H clash against World Cup debutant Cabo Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The 2010 World Cup champions enter the tournament among the favorites after winning UEFA Euro 2024 under head coach Luis de la Fuente. Spain will look to make an early statement in a group that also includes Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Barcelona star Lamine Yamal remains one of the team’s key attractions, while midfield leaders Rodri and Pedri are expected to play central roles in Spain’s title pursuit.

For Cabo Verde, the match marks a historic moment. The island nation is making its first World Cup appearance and will face one of international football’s traditional powers in its tournament opener. The African side arrives after securing qualification for the first time and will aim to showcase its progress on the global stage.

How to Watch Spain vs. Cabo Verde

Fans in the United States can watch the Group H opener live on FOX, while Spanish-language coverage will be available through Telemundo platforms.

Match Details

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia TV (English): FOX

FOX TV (Spanish): Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: FOX One, Fubo, Peacock (Spanish-language coverage)

The match is one of the headline fixtures of the opening round of group-stage action, with Spain looking to begin its campaign with three points and Cabo Verde making its long-awaited World Cup debut.

Spain and Cabo Verde World Cup Outlook

Spain enters the tournament unbeaten from qualifying. The European champions won their first five qualifying matches without conceding a goal before ending the campaign with a 2-2 draw against Turkiye.

Luis de la Fuente also provided encouraging news regarding Yamal’s fitness ahead of the opener. According to tournament coverage, the Spain coach said the Barcelona star is available to play despite concerns late in the club season.

Spain’s expected lineup features experienced internationals, including Unai Simón, Rodri, Pedri, Fabián Ruiz, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Marc Cucurella.

Cabo Verde’s qualification is one of the stories of the tournament. With a population of just over 500,000, the nation becomes one of the smallest countries ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

The team is expected to rely on experienced players such as Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro, Jovane Cabral and captain Vozinha as it attempts to compete in a challenging group.

Expected Starting Lineups

Spain

Unai Simón

Pedro Porro

Pau Cubarsí

Aymeric Laporte

Marc Cucurella

Fabián Ruiz

Rodri

Pedri

Ferran Torres

Mikel Oyarzabal

Alejandro Baena

Cabo Verde

Vozinha

Steven Moreira

Roberto Lopes

Logan Costa

João Paulo

Yannick Semedo

Wagner Pina

Ryan Mendes

Jamiro Monteiro

Jovane Cabral

Dailon Rocha Livramento

What Comes Next in Group H

Spain’s schedule becomes more demanding after the opener. La Roja will face Saudi Arabia on June 21 before closing group play against Uruguay on June 26.

Cabo Verde also faces a difficult path. After Monday’s match, it will meet Uruguay before finishing the group stage against Saudi Arabia.

While Spain is targeting a deep run in the tournament, Cabo Verde’s first objective is gaining valuable experience on the World Cup stage. Monday’s match in Atlanta provides the first chapter of that journey.