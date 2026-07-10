Spain vs Belgium Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Spain’s national football team faced Belgium’s national football team on Friday in a blockbuster 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The winner of the match would earn a place in the semifinals against the France national football team, who advanced after defeating the Morocco national football team 2–0.

Spain vs Belgium attracted significant attention as two of Europe’s top football nations battled for a place in the tournament’s final four. Spain entered the contest as the favorites after an outstanding run of form, while Belgium aimed to continue their impressive scoring streak despite key injury concerns.

Spain versus Belgium: Team News

The buildup to Spain vs Belgium centered on Spain’s remarkable consistency throughout the tournament. Luis de la Fuente’s side arrived on a 36-match unbeaten run in competitive matches and had not conceded a goal in five World Cup games. Spain reached the quarterfinals by defeating the Portugal national football team 1–0, thanks to a dramatic late winner from Mikel Merino.

Belgium also entered with confidence after a convincing 4–1 victory over the United States men’s national soccer team in the Round of 16. However, the Red Devils suffered a major setback when midfielder Amadou Onana was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament because of an ACL injury.

Key Players and Head-to-Head

Lamine Yamal was expected to start despite a minor hamstring issue, while Nico Williams was available after recovering from injury. Belgium looked to experienced players, including Kevin De Bruyne and their attacking unit, to challenge Spain’s defense.

Historically, Spain has enjoyed the stronger overall record, winning 12 meetings compared to Belgium’s five. In the 21st century, Spain has consistently outperformed Belgium, winning five straight matches and outscoring them 13–1.