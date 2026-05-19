Switzerland Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Switzerland has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the thirteenth time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Their best results at a World Cup came with quarterfinal appearances on three occasions (1934, 1938 & 1954).

Head coach is former player Murat Yakin. The Swiss announced the squad through a couple of minigames on their social media accounts. The star player and leader of the team is their captain, Granit Xhaka. The 33-year-old Sunderland midfielder is also the player with the most caps (144) for his country. Another veteran in the squad is defender Ricardo Rodriguez, who, like Xhaka, is set to feature in his fourth FIFA World Cup for the Swiss. Other key players in the squad are Manuel Akanji (Inter Milan), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Breel Embolo (Rennes), and Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest).

Full Squad Switzerland For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Marvin Keller (Young Boys)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Inter Milan), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Miro Muheim (Hamburger SV), Aurèle Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt), Eray Cömert (Valencia), Luca Jaquez (Stuttgart)

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), Johan Manzambi (Freiburg), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Ardon Jashari (AC Milan), Djibril Sow (Sevilla), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Michel Aebischer (Pisa), Fabian Rieder (Augsburg), Rubén Vargas (Sevilla)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Rennes), Noah Okafor (Leeds United), Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest), Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Cedric Itten (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

To qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Switzerland took on Kosovo, Slovenia, and Sweden. Only the group winner was guaranteed a spot at the World Cup. The Swiss started with two home wins against Kosovo (4-0) and Slovenia (3-0). A 2-0 away win against Sweden in Solna put the Swiss on the verge of World Cup qualification. On October 13, 2025, Switzerland dropped two points against the Slovenian squad while Kosovo won in Sweden. With two matches left to play, Switzerland remained in first place, holding a three-point lead over Kosovo. Switzerland trashed Sweden in Geneva 4-1, while Kosovo beat Slovenia 0-2.

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This set up a final group stage match, where Switzerland took on Kosovo away from home with a direct ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line. Switzerland knew that its three-point lead and vastly superior goal difference made qualification a near certainty, even with a loss to Kosovo. Right after the break, the Swiss team took the lead by a goal from striker Rubén Vargas. Kosovo equalized fifteen minutes before the end of the game. Both teams shared the points, and Switzerland secured its ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Breel Embolo was Switzerland’s top scorer during the qualifiers with four goals.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Switzerland landed in Group B. The Swiss open their World Cup on June 13 in Santa Clara, California, where they will take on Qatar. Six days later, they will travel to Inglewood, California, where the Bosnian team is the opponent. Switzerland faces host nation Canada in Vancouver, BC, for their final group stage match on June 24. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Switzerland Schedule