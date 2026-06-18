Switzerland National Team 2026: All 26 World Cup Players And Club Teams

Switzerland remains in the hunt for a place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Murat Yakin’s side continues its Group B campaign. After opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Qatar, Switzerland entered its second group-stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina seeking its first victory.

The Swiss squad once again features a mix of experienced international players and talent from some of Europe’s top clubs. Veterans such as Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Remo Freuler remain central figures, while players like Gregor Kobel, Dan Ndoye and Fabian Rieder are expected to play significant roles throughout the tournament.

Switzerland’s roster reflects the nation’s continued presence among Europe’s most consistent international sides. The 26-man squad includes players from clubs across England, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Switzerland, providing depth and experience as the team aims to advance beyond the group stage.

Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji Headline Switzerland’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad

The Swiss roster is led by captain Granit Xhaka, who currently plays for Sunderland in England. Xhaka remains one of the most experienced players in the squad, alongside several veterans who have represented Switzerland at major international tournaments.

Defensively, Manuel Akanji of Inter Milan anchors the back line alongside Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi and Real Betis veteran Ricardo Rodríguez.

In goal, Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel enters the tournament as Switzerland’s first-choice goalkeeper. He is backed by Yvon Mvogo of FC Lorient and Marvin Keller of BSC Young Boys.

The midfield group includes Monaco’s Denis Zakaria, Bologna’s Remo Freuler, AC Milan’s Ardon Jashari, Sevilla’s Djibril Sow, Pisa’s Michel Aebischer and Augsburg’s Fabian Rieder.

Switzerland’s attack is built around Stade Rennais forward Breel Embolo, Nottingham Forest winger Dan Ndoye, Leeds United striker Noah Okafor and Burnley forward Zeki Amdouni.

Switzerland National Team 2026 World Cup Roster and Club Teams

Goalkeepers

Gregor Kobel: Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Yvon Mvogo: FC Lorient (France)

Marvin Keller: BSC Young Boys (Switzerland)

Defenders

Manuel Akanji: Inter Milan (Italy)

Nico Elvedi: Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)

Ricardo Rodríguez: Real Betis (Spain)

Silvan Widmer: Mainz 05 (Germany)

Miro Muheim: Hamburger SV (Germany)

Aurèle Amenda: Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Eray Comert: Valencia (Spain)

Luca Jaquez: VfB Stuttgart (Germany)

Midfielders

Granit Xhaka: Sunderland (England)

Denis Zakaria: Monaco (France)

Remo Freuler: Bologna (Italy)

Ardon Jashari: AC Milan (Italy)

Djibril Sow: Sevilla (Spain)

Fabian Rieder: Augsburg (Germany)

Michel Aebischer: Pisa (Italy)

Christian Fassnacht: BSC Young Boys (Switzerland)

Johan Manzambi: SC Freiburg (Germany)

Forwards

Breel Embolo: Stade Rennais (France)

Noah Okafor: Leeds United (England)

Dan Ndoye: Nottingham Forest (England)

Rubén Vargas: Sevilla (Spain)

Zeki Amdouni: Burnley (England)

Cedric Itten: Fortuna Düsseldorf (Germany)

Switzerland Blend Experience and European Club Talent

Switzerland’s squad features players competing across Europe’s major leagues, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga.

Several members of the roster are regular starters for clubs competing in European competitions, giving the team valuable experience heading into the World Cup.

The squad also balances veteran leadership with emerging talent. Players such as Xhaka, Rodríguez, Freuler and Embolo provide tournament experience, while younger contributors like Jashari, Rieder and Manzambi represent the next generation of Swiss football.

After opening the tournament with a draw against Qatar, Switzerland will look to rely on that combination of experience and depth as it continues its World Cup campaign. With players representing clubs across the continent, the Swiss enter the remainder of the group stage with one of the most internationally diverse squads in the competition.