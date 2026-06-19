Is Team USA Really Called the Stars and Stripes? World Cup Nickname Explained

The United States men’s national soccer team is nicknamed the Stars and Stripes, a moniker borrowed from one of the country’s most enduring national symbol — the American flag. While the name is widely recognized by soccer fans, its roots stretch far beyond the sport itself.

As Team USA competes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil, the story behind the Stars and Stripes nickname offers a reminder of how national identity and soccer became intertwined in American sporting culture.

The nickname draws directly from the flag’s defining design elements — stars representing the 50 states, stripes representing the original 13 colonies — applied to a soccer context without modification. No journalist coined it. No federation committee approved it. It emerged organically, which may be why it is one of the less creative team nicknames at the World Cup, according to Goal.com.

The 1994 FIFA World Cup, hosted on U.S. soil, drew more than 3.5 million fans around the country — still a World Cup attendance record, according to Fox Sports. That tournament put American soccer on the map, and the Stars and Stripes nickname along with it.

Today the United States Soccer Federation embraces the phrase across its platforms, in World Cup squad releases, kit storytelling, and branding campaigns, giving it de facto official standing without ever formalizing it through a governing-body resolution, according to U.S. Soccer. The administrative shorthand remains USMNT and for the women’s team USWNT. But Stars and Stripes is what everyone actually says.

Stars and Stripes: The Name Team USA Never Chose

The 2026 World Cup kits, designed by Nike and unveiled in March 2026, lean directly into the nickname with a “Stars” away kit in deep navy and a “Stripes” home kit with red-and-white horizontal bands that nod to the iconic 1994 design, according to U.S. Soccer.

Alternatives have circulated — The Yanks among international journalists; The Nats in deep-cut fan circles — but none has matched the durability of Stars and Stripes. More inventive options floated informally include The Eagles, a nod to the national bird, though the Philadelphia NFL franchise already claims that name. Nothing else stuck. The flag reference did. Its staying power is also its most obvious quality. It requires zero explanation.

Why Americans Call It Soccer

The term “soccer” dates to late-19th-century Britain. When the Football Association was founded in England in 1863, it codified the rules for what became known as association football (to distinguish it from rugby football and other variants). At Oxford University in the 1880s, students created playful slang by shortening “association” to “assoc.” and adding the “-er” suffix common in British public-school slang, as in “rugger” for rugby football. This produced “assoccer,” which quickly shortened further to “soccer,” according to a history by the BBC.

In countries where another sport already claimed the word “football,” association football needed a different label. The United States had gridiron football. Canada had its own version. Australia had Australian rules football, a homegrown sport that dates to the 1850s. “Soccer” filled the gap “football” couldn’t occupy — because “football” was already taken.