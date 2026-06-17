Ghana will open the 2026 World Cup without one of its most experienced players after Thomas Partey was barred from entering Canada amid an ongoing controversy surrounding his legal status.

Thomas Partey will miss Ghana’s Group L opener against Panama in Toronto after a Canadian court dismissed his emergency appeal to enter the country, Reuters reported.

The decision came one day before Ghana faced Panama in its first match of the tournament. Partey had been denied entry into Canada after his visa application was refused by the Canadian government.

Partey is facing criminal charges in the United Kingdom, including multiple rape charges and one count of sexual assault, which he denies, according to The Guardian.

The midfielder remains part of Ghana’s World Cup squad, but his absence from the opener creates a major challenge for the Black Stars as they begin a difficult group that also includes England and Croatia.

Is Thomas Partey Playing in the World Cup? Ghana Star Miss Opener Against Panama

FIFA confirmed before the match that Partey would be unable to travel from Ghana’s team base camp in Boston to Canada for the Panama match because his visa application had been refused by the Canadian government.

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government,” FIFA said in a statement to Reuters.

Partey’s lawyers launched a last-minute appeal in Federal Court in Ottawa, but that appeal was dismissed. Reuters reported that the Canadian government had refused Partey a visa the previous week.

The ruling means Ghana must begin its World Cup campaign without one of its most recognizable players.

Canadian Judge Rejected Partey’s Emergency Appeal

A Canadian judge rejected Partey’s emergency bid to enter the country before Ghana’s match in Toronto.

The Guardian reported that Justice Roger Lafrenière ruled Partey had not established sufficient grounds for emergency relief. The Guardian also reported that the decision left the prior immigration ruling in place.

The ruling followed a Ghanaian government protest over Canada’s refusal to grant Partey entry.

In a separate report, The Guardian published a Reuters story saying Ghana’s government described the decision as “high-handed and extremely unfair” and sent an official note of protest asking for a review.

FIFA has said visa decisions are handled by host-country governments and are not controlled by the tournament organizer.

Thomas Partey Denies Criminal Charges in the UK

Partey is facing criminal charges in the United Kingdom, which he denies.

The Guardian reported that Partey is due to face trial next year on seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The Guardian reported that he denies all charges.

That legal context is central to Canada’s visa decision, but it should be stated carefully. Partey has not been convicted, and the article should avoid language implying guilt.

The most accurate framing is that Partey was denied entry into Canada while facing charges in the UK, and that he denies those charges.

Thomas Partey’s Absence Adds Another Twist to Ghana’s World Cup

Ghana’s World Cup preparation has already included several complications.

Reuters reported that Queiroz had to juggle injury concerns before finalizing his squad. The team then entered the tournament with Partey’s status unresolved until the eve of the opener.

Now, Ghana must start without him.

The Black Stars still have enough talent to trouble Panama, especially with Semenyo’s pace and directness in attack. But Partey’s absence changes the midfield and adds another layer of uncertainty around a team trying to escape a difficult group.

For fans wondering why Thomas Partey is not playing for Ghana against Panama, the answer is clear: he was denied entry into Canada, and a Canadian court rejected his emergency appeal before the World Cup opener.