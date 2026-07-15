England had the lead with the Anthony Gordon goal. 1-0. Then everything fell apart.

Thomas Tuchel’s tenure as England manager has come under intense scrutiny after his side surrendered a 1-0 lead in the closing stages to lose 2-1 to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final, a result that ended the Three Lions‘ hopes of reaching a first final since 1966.

England Manager Thomas Tuchel Under Heavy Scrutiny in Loss vs. Argentina

Anthony Gordon had given England a deserved lead with a goal in the 55th minute, and for a while it looked as though Tuchel’s side might hold firm against the reigning world champions.

But the German coach’s response to taking the lead has become the central talking point of the post-match fallout. Rather than pushing to extend the advantage, Tuchel appeared to shift England into a containment mode, and the substitutions that followed have been picked apart by analysts and supporters alike.

“Thomas Tuchel took the wrong players, never got his team selection nailed down, his in game decisions were baffling, he was bailed out by Jude Bellingham & co time & again, being in the Semi Final was thanks to the players not him & he is the reason they are going home. Failure.” @AdamJoseph

“Thomas Tuchel will have to take responsibility for that defeat. His reaction to England taking the lead backfired terribly. Such a disappointment.” @Matt_Law_DT

“Far too defensive, far too early from Thomas Tuchel against a team not just with quality, but who have repeatedly shown they refuse to be beaten. You don’t encourage Leo Messi’s Argentina, you don’t feed their fighting spirit.” @MelissaReddy_

Gordon, the goalscorer, was withdrawn for Ezri Konsa in what was widely seen as the first sign that Tuchel wanted to “park the bus.” The change immediately invited pressure onto England’s box, and Jordan Pickford was called into action several times, producing a string of important saves to keep the score at 1-0.

Then, in the 82nd minute, Tuchel doubled down on the defensive approach, sending on Dan Burn and Nico O’Reilly in place of Declan Rice and Reece James. With six defenders now on the pitch, England had all but abandoned any attacking threat, and the sense of a team playing for time rather than the win was unmistakable.

The gamble backfired in dramatic fashion. Enzo Fernández produced a header from a Lionel Messi cross in the 85th minute to level the score, and Argentina’s momentum proved unstoppable from there. Lautaro Martínez, also assisted by Messi, headed home the winner deep into stoppage time to send Argentina through to the final and England home in heartbreak.

Tensions Rose Between Tuchel and Jude Bellingham Before the Match

The scrutiny on Tuchel has been sharpened further by a simmering dispute with star man Jude Bellingham that has followed the team through the closing stages of the tournament. The tension traces back to England’s quarter-final win over Norway, when Tuchel described his side’s performance as “sloppy” and “lucky” in his post-match interview with ITV, despite England progressing to the last four.

Bellingham, who scored both of England’s goals in that win, was clearly unimpressed when asked about his manager’s comments moments later. Speaking to ITV, he was initially trying to dodge the question, shaking his head and offering little more than “Yeah, well, whatever.” But pressed further by reporters in the mixed zone, Bellingham chose to elaborate and did not hold back.

“Maybe that means he doesn’t know what it’s like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, (Martin) Odegaard, (Antonio) Nusa, (Alexander) Sorloth,” Bellingham said regarding Tuchel.

“That’s not an easy team to play against. I think we’ve tried to create a positive environment — we should continue that going into the final four.”

With England’s tournament now over and questions mounting about his substitution decisions in a match his side controlled for the majority of the match, Tuchel faces heavy scrutiny not just over tactics, but over the mood inside a camp already strained before the match vs. Argentina.