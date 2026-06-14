Tom Brady’s Brazil World Cup Fit Has Surprising Ties to Ex-Wife Gisele

Tom Brady made a surprise World Cup appearance during the Brazil-Morocco game in New Jersey. Brady surprised for a number of reasons, namely his outfit.

The star was spotted on the Fox broadcast sitting next to his daughter, Vivian. Brady surprised fans by wearing Brazil’s away blue jersey.

The former NFL quarterback does not personally have ties to Brazil. Yet, Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen is from Brazil.

This would explain why the couple’s daughter, Vivian, was wearing a matching Brazil jersey as well. Brady was likely being a good “girl dad” and cheering on Brazil as well.

In addition to the connection with his ex-wife, Brady’s outfit was also a bit startling given his once lengthy deal with Under Armour during his career. Ahead of the World Cup, Brazil announced a collaboration with Jordan Brand, which is under the Nike umbrella, to produce the away jersey that Brady was wearing in the now viral moment.

Brady also shared an adorable secret handshake with his daughter that was shown on the national television broadcast as well.

Here’s a look at the moment that captured the attention of fans.



Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Is From Brazil

Brady and Bundchen announced their divorce in 2022. Bundchen was raised in Horizontina, a small city in Brazil. The former supermodel still loves Brazil but admitted that her celebrity status makes it challenging to return.

“Though she loves Brazil, Gisele is simply too recognizable to hit the beach there, and so she has made Costa Rica into a family retreat: Every July, her parents and sisters come to celebrate her birthday and slide into a routine of surfing, horseback rides, and yoga,” Vogue’s Rob Haskell wrote in a 2018 story titled, “Can Gisele Save the Planet?”

Tom Brady Girlfriend Rumors Have Linked Star to Alix Earle

As for who Brady is potentially dating now, there is plenty of speculation. Most recently, Brady has been linked to creator Alix Earle.

Both celebrities have attempted to play coy about their potential romance. Brady attempted to downplay the dating rumors in an interview with People.

“You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids,” Brady told People during a January 14, interview.

“I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things.”