Is Trent Alexander-Arnold Playing in the World Cup? Latest News on England Star

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not with England at the 2026 World Cup because Thomas Tuchel left him out of the final squad.

The Real Madrid defender was one of the biggest names omitted when Tuchel named his 26-man roster. Reuters reported that Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer all missed the cut as England prepared for the tournament.

But Alexander-Arnold’s absence became an even bigger talking point after England suffered a late injury blow.

Tino Livramento was ruled out just before England’s World Cup opener, but Tuchel still did not call up Alexander-Arnold. Instead, England replaced Livramento with Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

That gave Alexander-Arnold’s omission a second layer: England passed on him when the squad was first selected, then passed on him again when a late defensive replacement was needed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Was Left Out of England’s Final Squad

Alexander-Arnold’s absence began with Tuchel’s original World Cup squad decision.

The England manager left out several major names, including Alexander-Arnold, Foden, Palmer and Harry Maguire. Al Jazeera reported that the omissions were among the biggest calls from Tuchel’s squad announcement.

Alexander-Arnold’s case drew particular attention because of his profile and talent. He has long been regarded as one of the world’s most creative full backs, and his passing range gives him an unusual attacking weapon from right back or midfield.

Still, England managers have repeatedly wrestled with how best to use him. His attacking ability has rarely been questioned, but his role within England’s overall structure has often been debated.

Tuchel ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

England Passed on Alexander-Arnold Again After Tino Livramento Injury

The fresher development came after Livramento’s injury.

Reuters reported that Tuchel made a late squad change before England’s opener against Croatia, replacing the injured Livramento with Chalobah to maintain balance and flexibility in defense.

Sky Sports reported that Livramento suffered an injury and was replaced by Chalobah in England’s squad.

That decision immediately raised questions because Alexander-Arnold was still outside the squad. England needed to replace a defender, and Tuchel chose Chalobah rather than returning to one of the country’s most famous defensive names.

Sky Sports also reported that Jamie Carragher was “unsurprised” Tuchel selected Chalobah instead of Alexander-Arnold or Maguire after Livramento’s injury.

That made the situation feel less like a one-time omission and more like a clear statement about Tuchel’s squad preferences.

Thomas Tuchel Prioritized Defensive Balance

The Chalobah decision suggests Tuchel wanted a different defensive profile.

Chalobah is a center back who can provide depth across the back line, and Reuters reported that Tuchel viewed the change as a way to keep balance and flexibility in defense. Alexander-Arnold offers elite passing and creativity, but he is not the same type of defender.

That distinction is central to understanding the decision.

Tuchel’s England squad has been framed around balance, chemistry and tactical roles. Reuters reported that Tuchel’s roster raised eyebrows because he left out several high-profile players while leaning into team unity and specific squad construction.

Alexander-Arnold may be one of England’s most talented players, but Tuchel appears to have chosen a more physical and defensively balanced group.

That does not mean the decision is universally popular. It remains one of the most debated calls around England’s World Cup campaign.

Alexander-Arnold’s England Role Has Long Been Debated

Alexander-Arnold’s omission fits a longer England storyline.

At club level, Alexander-Arnold became a star because of his rare creativity from deep areas. His crossing, passing and ability to dictate possession made him a unique player. But England have not always built around those strengths.

He has been tried as a right back and in midfield for England, but the question has often been whether the team can get his attacking value without losing defensive security.

That debate followed him into the 2026 squad cycle.

Tuchel’s final decision made it clear that Alexander-Arnold was not part of his preferred tournament plan. The Livramento injury gave England a chance to revisit that decision, but Chalobah’s call-up showed Tuchel had not changed his mind.

England’s Decision Could Be Revisited During the Tournament

Alexander-Arnold’s absence will remain a talking point if England run into problems at right back, struggle to create from deep or need another set-piece specialist.

talkSPORT reported that Tuchel’s Chalobah decision drew scrutiny, with debate over whether England could regret leaving Alexander-Arnold out.

That is the risk of omitting a player with his skill set.

England still have a deep squad and entered the tournament with major stars, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice. But Alexander-Arnold’s absence leaves one of the most recognizable English players outside the World Cup.

For fans asking why Trent Alexander-Arnold is not with England, the answer is clear: Tuchel left him out of the original squad, then chose not to recall him even after Livramento’s injury opened a late replacement spot.