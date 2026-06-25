Is the Tunisia-Netherlands World Cup Match Delayed Today? Latest Weather Update

Thunderstorms with embedded lightning are bearing down on Kansas City ahead of Thursday’s FIFA World Cup Group F finale, putting the Netherlands-Tunisia kickoff at risk of a weather-forced delay at Kansas City Stadium, with the FIFA Fan Festival already shut down for the day.

Organizers closed the Fan Festival at the National WWI Museum and Memorial by mid-afternoon, citing public safety, and conditions at the 6 p.m. CDT kickoff are not expected to be much better.

But at around 4:30 p.m. CDT, fans were told, “The shelter-in-place directive has now been lifted. You may leave sheltered areas. Please continue to follow instructions from stadium staff,” according to post by the official GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium social media account. What that might mean for lightning delays at the start of during the game remained unclear.

“Storm risk persists for the next few hours,” posted Amazon Prime soccer commentator Rafael Oliveira around the same time. “We’ll see if it affects Tunisia vs. Netherlands.”

Netherlands-Tunisia Lightning Delay Risk

The National Weather Service office in Kansas City placed the metro area under a Flood Watch running from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The primary threat window falls between 4 and 8 p.m., covering pre-match warm-ups, the scheduled kickoff, and a substantial portion of the opening half.

“I’m concerned about a large area of rain with embedded lightning spreading across the Kansas City area between 4 and 8 PM, along with the potential for ‘rogue’ or pop-up thunderstorms to develop before and after that time period,” meteorologist Nick Bender said, as quoted by KCUR-TV.

Lightning strikes were seen in the area earlier in the afternoon, so close to the stadium that fans waiting for gates to open took to “hiding in buses” to seek safety, according to a report by Britain’s Express newspaper.

FIFA’s lightning protocol is a strict one. Any strike detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium triggers an immediate suspension of play, and the match cannot restart until 30 consecutive lightning-free minutes have elapsed. But any additional strike resets that clock. FOX4 Kansas Citymeteorologists warned that rain could persist throughout the entire match, with stops and starts determined by whether lightning is active in the area. There is no hard cap on how long a delay can run.

Monday’s France-Iraq match in Philadelphia offered a concrete preview of what the scenario could produce. According to KCUR, that contest endured a near-two-hour suspension because of thunderstorms and lightning, the same atmospheric conditions in Kansas City on Thursday evening. Kansas City Stadium gates opened at 3 p.m. for fans attending in person. Officials advised monitoring live radar and the KC2026 official channels for delay announcements before departing for Arrowhead.

Netherlands vs. Tunisia: What’s at Stake

The Netherlands enter Thursday’s match atop Group F with four points, a 5-1 demolition of Sweden on Matchday 2 and a 2-2 draw with Japan on Matchday 1. According to CBS Sports, the Dutch advance automatically to the Round of 32 with either a win or a draw, as long as Sweden defeats Japan simultaneously in Dallas. A Dutch loss, however, keeps the door open for Sweden to leapfrog them on goal differential and potentially seize first place.

Tunisia entered Thursday’s match already eliminated, having dropped both of their Group F contests, a 5-1 collapse against Sweden and a 4-0 drubbing by Japan. According to Fox Sports, the Carthage Eagles play Thursday strictly for pride, the final match of their World Cup campaign under interim manager Herve Renard who took over following the federation’s mid-tournament dismissal of Sabri Lamouchi after the Sweden loss.

Ronald Koeman’s side holds a razor-thin tiebreaker edge over Japan entering the final matchday. Both clubs sit at four points and identical goal differentials. The Netherlands hold first place only on total goals scored. A decisive win Thursday all but guarantees the Dutch will avoid a Round of 32 meeting with Brazil, according to Fox Sports. A stumble against already-eliminated Tunisia could push them into second, and straight into the Brazil matchup.