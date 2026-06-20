Türkiye vs Paraguay Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Türkiye and Paraguay meet in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Both teams enter the match under pressure after suffering defeats in their opening group-stage fixtures, making this a must-win encounter in the race for qualification to the knockout rounds. A second consecutive loss would leave either nation facing a difficult path to the Round of 16.

Türkiye vs Paraguay Match Preview

The spotlight falls on Türkiye vs Paraguay as both sides look to bounce back from disappointing starts to their World Cup campaigns. Türkiye dominated possession and registered 30 shots in their opening match against Australia, but suffered a surprising 2-0 defeat. Paraguay endured an even tougher evening, falling 4-1 against co-hosts the United States.

With valuable points at stake, both teams are expected to approach the match aggressively. The result could significantly influence the final Group D standings heading into the last round of group fixtures.

Team News and Key Players

Türkiye manager Vincenzo Montella has a fully fit squad available. Young Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız is expected to challenge for a starting role after making an impact from the bench in the opening game. Creative responsibilities will again fall on Arda Güler and captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Paraguay, coached by Gustavo Alfaro, will be without the injured duo Gustavo Caballero and Ramón Sosa. Much of their attacking threat is expected to come through Julio Enciso, who will look to exploit space on the counterattack.