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Türkiye vs Paraguay Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

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Türkiye vs Paraguay Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats
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This combination of file pictures created on June 17, 2026 shows Paraguay's midfielder Miguel Almiron in Asuncion on March 20, 2025 (L) and Turkey's midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu in Bursa on November 15, 2025 (R). The two sides meet in the 2026 World Cup football tournament Group D at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara on June 19, 2026. (Photo by DANIEL DUARTE and OZAN KOSE / AFP via Getty Images)

Türkiye and Paraguay meet in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Both teams enter the match under pressure after suffering defeats in their opening group-stage fixtures, making this a must-win encounter in the race for qualification to the knockout rounds. A second consecutive loss would leave either nation facing a difficult path to the Round of 16.

Türkiye vs Paraguay Match Preview

The spotlight falls on Türkiye vs Paraguay as both sides look to bounce back from disappointing starts to their World Cup campaigns. Türkiye dominated possession and registered 30 shots in their opening match against Australia, but suffered a surprising 2-0 defeat. Paraguay endured an even tougher evening, falling 4-1 against co-hosts the United States.

With valuable points at stake, both teams are expected to approach the match aggressively. The result could significantly influence the final Group D standings heading into the last round of group fixtures.

Team News and Key Players

Türkiye manager Vincenzo Montella has a fully fit squad available. Young Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız is expected to challenge for a starting role after making an impact from the bench in the opening game. Creative responsibilities will again fall on Arda Güler and captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Paraguay, coached by Gustavo Alfaro, will be without the injured duo Gustavo Caballero and Ramón Sosa. Much of their attacking threat is expected to come through Julio Enciso, who will look to exploit space on the counterattack.

 

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Türkiye vs Paraguay Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

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