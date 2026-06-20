Türkiye World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

After suffering a brutal 2-0 loss against Australia in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup, Türkiye must find a way to bounce back in their next match against Paraguay on Friday, June 19th at 11 pm Eastern Time.

Manager Vincenzo Montella will need to find new ways to be innovative on offense if Türkiye wants any chance of making it past the group stage.

That said, here’s a full list of Türkiye’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Türkiye World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Türkiye World Cup squad, also known as Ay-Yıldızlılar.

Goalkeepers:

Altay Bayindir, 28 (age), Manchester United (club) – #12 (kit number)

Ugurcan Cakir, 30, Galatasaray SK – #23

Mert Gunok, 37, Fenerbahçe SK – #1

Defenders:

Samet Akaydin, 32, Çaykur Rizespor – #25

Abdulkerim Bardakci, 31, Galatasaray SK – #14

Zeki Celik, 29, AS Roma – #2

Merih Demiral, 28, Al Ahli FC – #3

Eren Elmali, 25, Galatasaray SK – #13

Ozan Kabak, 26, TSG Hoffenheim – #15

Ferdi Kadioglu, 26, Brighton – #20

Mert Muldur, 27, Fenerbahçe SK – #18

Caglar Soyuncu, 30, Fenerbahçe SK – #4

Midfielders:

Kaan Ayhan, 31, Galatasaray SK – #22

Hakan Calhanoglu, 32, Inter Milan – #10

Orkun Kokcu, 25, Besiktas JK – #6

Salih Ozcan, 28, Borussia Dortmund – #5

Ismail Yuksek, 27, Fenerbachçe SK – #16

Forwards:

Yunus Akgun, 25, Galatasaray SK – #19

Kerem Akturkoglu, 27, Fenerbahçe SK – #7

Oguz Aydin, 25, Fenerbachçe SK – #24

Deniz Gul, 21, FC Porto – #9

Arda Guler, 21, Real Madrid – #8

Irfan Kahveci, 30, Kasimpasa SK – #17

Can Uzun, 20, Eintracht Frankfurt – #26

Kenan Yildiz, 21, Juventus – #11

Baris Yilmaz, 26, Galatasaray SK – #21

Average Age: 27.2 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 170.6 lbs

Türkiye Need More Firepower on Offense

ESPN’s Anish Anand wrote more on how Türkiye will need to step it up on offense.

“Against Australia, Türkiye dominated with the ball with 72% of the possession and eight shots on target to Australia’s four. They had to face an outstanding keeper in Patrick Beach who pulled a few fine saves but Türkiye were largely ordinary in the attacking third. For all the possession and intricate passing between their attackers, they just couldn’t find a way to score.

….Manager Vincenzo Montella will have to ensure the same issue doesn’t come up against Paraguay, who will sit deep in a block and use their physicality to stop their opponents. Türkiye should have a plan to break down a tough defence, they have the attackers who can do it with the likes of Arda Güler, Kenan Yildiz and Baris Alper Yilmaz in their ranks.”