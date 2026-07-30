UEFA Announces FIFA Boycott Amid World Cup, Infantino Selling Shares Controversy

After the end of what was already considered a controversial 2026 FIFA World Cup, the governing body of international soccer is once again in hot water over recent reports about President Gianni Infantino wanting to sell shares in the organization, and that has caught the ire of Europe’s UEFA governing body.

Now, according to recent reports, UEFA plans to boycott all FIFA competitions if the plan to sell off shares to private investors goes through.

The latest news means that if Infantino and FIFA go through with selling shares of the governing body in order to drive more profit, no European nations would participate in tournaments going forward, which would be highlighted by some of the biggest teams on the planet not competing in the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

UEFA Sends Clear Message To FIFA And Infantino Over Controversy

The controversy, which is just one of many stemming from the 2026 World Cup, was reported a few days ago, and would see FIFA and Infantino sell shares of the tournament in order to generate roughly $20 billion in profit, which member countries are set to receive roughly $20 million if they agree to the plan.

“FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s proposal to raise up to $20 billion through private investment through selling equity in the world’s biggest sporting tournament threatens to trigger a split in the game that will change the World Cup as we know it,” Mark Ogden of ESPN wrote. “In exchange for allowing private investors to pay billions for involvement in the planning of future World Cups, Infantino is offering each of FIFA’s 211 member associations the chance to make an instant $20 million by voting through his plan, with a further $66 million per association before 2038.”

After that, UEFA was one of the first organizations to come out and oppose the plan.

“This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every national football association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game,” the organization wrote. “The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade – especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell.”

Most recently, UEFA held a private meeting between its 55 members on the morning of Thursday, July 30, about whether to go through with a boycott or another plan. Now, a decision has been reached, which will have a seismic impact on the future of the sport on an international scale going forward.

Europe Announces Decision On Boycott

After the meeting, news was confirmed that UEFA will boycott upcoming FIFA competitions following reports that the organization will be selling shares to private investors.

“England and the other European members of Uefa will boycott Fifa’s tournaments if Gianni Infantino goes ahead with his plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors,” Martyn Zeigler wrote for The Times. “The unanimous decision was taken at a crisis meeting of Uefa’s 55 member nations, held virtually, to discuss the hugely controversial sell-off plans.”

The organization then put out an official statement on the issue.

“UEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA’s proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors,” the group wrote. “The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football’s greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale.”

Along with the opening of the statement, UEFA included multiple other points about the boycott, also adding that other governing bodies are now faced with an ultimatum and stated that the ‘sport is not for sale.’

This is a developing story as FIFA and Infantino have yet to respond. If UEFA does go through with the boycott, it will be one of the biggest moments in recent international soccer and could have a major impact on the future of FIFA, the World Cup, and the sport as a whole.