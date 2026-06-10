USA Dealt ‘Huge’ News Days Before USMNT vs. Paraguay in World Cup

The USMNT received some much needed good news just days before Team USA begins their World Cup quest on home soil. Christian Pulisic is the face of the United States, but it can be argued that Chris Richards may be the most important player to the squad heading into the World Cup.

Richards has been dealing with an ankle injury which sidelined the star defender for the end of Crystal Palace’s season and put his status for the World Cup in doubt. Now, it appears Richards has been cleared to play in the USMNT’s opener against Paraguay on Friday, June 12.

“A huge boost to the USMNT: Chris Richards is available for the World Cup opener against Paraguay and says he hasn’t been told of any minutes restrictions,” The Athletic’s Tom Bogert detailed in a June 10, message on X.

It remains to be seen if United States manager Mauricio Pochettino will put Richards in the starting lineup given the star has been sidelined. Richards did not play in the USMNT’s two recent friendlies ahead of the World Cup.

“If I start Friday, it’s not going to put my tournament in jeopardy,” Richards noted, per The Athletic.

Chris Richards on USA vs. Paraguay in World Cup: ‘I’m Ready to Go’

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The United States defense struggled in recent friendlies and the hope is that Richards’ presence can provide the UMSNT a major boost in the World Cup. Richards revealed that so far there is no plans to limit his minutes in the FIFA tournament.

“I’m ready to go,” Richards noted on June 10, per The Athletic. “It’s the World Cup. I was going to make myself ready regardless. … If there’s any time to sacrifice yourself it’s now. I know I’m able to play Friday but I don’t make those decisions.”

USMNT Manager Mauricio Pochettino on Chris Richards’ Conflicting Injury Updates: ‘It Makes Me a Bit Angry’

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Pochettino previously expressed frustration over conflicting information regarding Richards’ return timeline. The USMNT manager admitted to being “a bit angry” on the conflicting injury timelines.

“When we decided on the squad list, we thought Chris might play in the Conference League final (for Crystal Palace),” Pochettino noted days before the latest update, per Yahoo Sports.

“Based on the information we had, we believed he could play that final — and he was actually on the bench for it — and perhaps even be available against Senegal. In the end, the timelines dragged on a bit. It makes me a bit angry — I’m not happy about it — because we know Richards is an important player. We all know that,” Pochettino added.

“But regarding the information we were working with — sometimes there’s a lack of clarity.”

USA vs. Paraugay Odds: USMNT Favored to Win World Cup Opening Game

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Barring a late setback, it appears Pochettino’s frustration will be a thing of the past if Richards returns to the field. The United States is a -110 favorite versus Paraguay, per FanDuel. Paraguay heads into the World Cup opener as a +330 underdog.

Richards playing against Paraguay boosts the United States’ chances of starting off the World Cup with a victory.