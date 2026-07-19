Unai Simón’s Girlfriend, Parents & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Unai Simón is Spain’s starting goalkeeper and one of the team’s biggest soccer stars heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The Athletic Bilbao keeper has become known for his calm play under pressure, but away from soccer he prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Unai Simón Has Kept His Relationship Almost Entirely Private

Simón rarely discusses his personal life, including his longtime relationship.

Spanish media outlets have reported that the goalkeeper has been dating the same woman for several years, although he has never publicly identified her or shared details about their relationship.

Fans caught a rare glimpse of the couple after Spain won UEFA Euro 2024, when Simón celebrated with a young woman on the field following the championship match.

Despite the public appearance, the goalkeeper has continued to keep his relationship away from interviews and headlines, choosing not to discuss it publicly.

2. Unai Simón Says His Parents Shaped the Person He Became

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Simón was born in Vitoria-Gasteiz and raised in nearby Murgia in Spain’s Basque Country.

His father serves in Spain’s Civil Guard, while his mother works as an officer with the Basque Police.

Although many have linked his calm personality to their careers, Simón says his parents simply focused on raising him with strong values.

“My education and way of being has never been linked to my parents’ profession, they are two different things,” he told La Vanguardia.

“They have raised me like any kid in town whose parents had other professions. They have never instilled in me to pursue their line of work, but rather to follow certain values, the same ones I later learned at Athletic.”

He added, “What I can say is that my parents are the most influential people in shaping who I am, and I am proud of it.”

3. Unai Simón Left Social Media to Protect His Mental Health

Unlike many international soccer stars, Simón does not use social media.

He revealed that he deleted his accounts after realizing he paid too much attention to criticism and praise during the early years of his career.

“When I started in this career… I did have social media, like all kids,” he explained in 2024.

“The thing is, I used to read too much about what they were saying about me, and whether it was positive or negative, it affected me a lot.”

“Because then I thought I was very bad when I read the bad stuff or very good if I read the good stuff. So I told myself that I had to force myself to make an effort and quit. And I did.”

4. Simón Has Always Preferred to Stay Out of the Spotlight

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Even as Spain’s first-choice goalkeeper, Simón describes himself as naturally shy.

“I am shy around people I don’t feel comfortable with,” he told La Vanguardia.

“But if you ask my friends or people from my town, Murguía, they will tell you that I am quite outgoing and open.”

“However, with people I don’t know, I find it a bit more difficult to open up. I try not to stand out and prefer to stay on the sidelines.”

That approach has carried over into nearly every part of his life, making him one of Spain’s most private players.

5. Unai Simón Has Kept His Siblings Out of the Public Eye

Very little is publicly known about Simón’s siblings.

The goalkeeper has never spoken in detail about whether he has brothers or sisters and has consistently chosen to keep his family life private.

He has also asked that attention remain focused on his performances rather than his relatives.

“I don’t like to talk much about my personal life,” Simón told La Vanguardia. “When things like my parents’ profession come to light, it doesn’t sit well with me because they can be misinterpreted. But we take it completely in stride, as they are just jobs like any other.”