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Uruguay vs Cape Verde Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

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Uruguay v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026
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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: Garry Rodrigues #11 of Cabo Verde competes for the ball against Manuel Ugarte #5 and Guillermo Varela #13 of Uruguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Uruguay and Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on June 21, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Uruguay’s national football team faced Cape Verde’s national football team in a crucial Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams looking for their first victory of the tournament. The match kicked off at Miami Stadium in Florida after both nations opened their campaigns with draws. Uruguay earned a 1–1 result against the Saudi Arabia national football team, while Cape Verde impressed with a historic goalless draw against the Spain national football team. As a result, Uruguay vs Cape Verde carried major significance in the race for a place in the knockout stage.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Match Context

The importance of Uruguay vs Cape Verde increased earlier in the day when Spain defeated Saudi Arabia 4–0, temporarily moving to the top of Group H. That result meant three points in Miami could put either team in a strong position heading into the final group match.

Uruguay entered the game with a talented midfield led by Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, and Rodrigo Bentancur. Cape Verde relied on the organization that helped them secure their historic draw against Spain.

The opening minutes remained tight, with neither side able to create a breakthrough as both teams looked to settle into the match.

Team News and Starting Lineups

Uruguay started with experienced goalkeeper Fernando Muslera in goal, while defender Ronald Araújo remained unavailable because of a calf injury.

Cape Verde once again turned to veteran goalkeeper Vozinha and a disciplined defensive setup designed to frustrate Uruguay’s attack.

 

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Uruguay vs Cape Verde Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

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