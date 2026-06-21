Uruguay vs Cape Verde Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Uruguay’s national football team faced Cape Verde’s national football team in a crucial Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams looking for their first victory of the tournament. The match kicked off at Miami Stadium in Florida after both nations opened their campaigns with draws. Uruguay earned a 1–1 result against the Saudi Arabia national football team, while Cape Verde impressed with a historic goalless draw against the Spain national football team. As a result, Uruguay vs Cape Verde carried major significance in the race for a place in the knockout stage.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Match Context

The importance of Uruguay vs Cape Verde increased earlier in the day when Spain defeated Saudi Arabia 4–0, temporarily moving to the top of Group H. That result meant three points in Miami could put either team in a strong position heading into the final group match.

Uruguay entered the game with a talented midfield led by Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, and Rodrigo Bentancur. Cape Verde relied on the organization that helped them secure their historic draw against Spain.

The opening minutes remained tight, with neither side able to create a breakthrough as both teams looked to settle into the match.

Team News and Starting Lineups

Uruguay started with experienced goalkeeper Fernando Muslera in goal, while defender Ronald Araújo remained unavailable because of a calf injury.

Cape Verde once again turned to veteran goalkeeper Vozinha and a disciplined defensive setup designed to frustrate Uruguay’s attack.