USA Soccer Gets Great News Ahead of World Cup Match vs. Australia

The United States is getting a major vote of confidence before its second World Cup match.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team is a strong favorite against Australia in Friday’s Group D matchup in Seattle, with Oddschecker listing the USA at -175 and Australia at +400. Oddschecker AI projects a 64.6% chance of a U.S. win, compared with an 18.3% chance of a draw and a 17.1% chance of an Australia victory.

The betting action is even more one-sided. According to Oddschecker, 94% of bets placed are backing the USA to beat Australia and keep its winning start alive.

“After an impressive opening display against Paraguay, bettors are bullish on the USA’s chances against Australia on Friday,” Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers said. “The home nation are the heavy -175 favourites and have been backed by a staggering 94% of bets placed. The AI projections fall heavily in favour of the USA; Oddschecker AI projects a 64.6% likelihood of a second consecutive victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.”

The latest World Cup betting odds from Oddschecker also give the USA a 40% projected chance of reaching the quarterfinals, a notable number for a team trying to turn home-field energy into its deepest World Cup run in decades.

USA Is Favored, but Australia Is Not a Throwaway Game

The odds reflect how convincing the United States looked in its opening 4-1 win over Paraguay. Pochettino praised the collective nature of that victory, and Reuters noted that the win marked the first time the U.S. had scored four goals in a World Cup match. Folarin Balogun also delivered a two-goal performance in that opener, becoming the first American with a World Cup brace since 1930.

That result changed the immediate feel around the U.S. team. A second win would put the Americans in commanding position in Group D before closing group play against Türkiye on June 25 in Los Angeles. U.S. Soccer lists USA-Australia as a Friday, June 19 match in Seattle.

Still, the betting split may say as much about public confidence in the U.S. as it does about the matchup itself.

Australia also opened with a win, beating Türkiye 2-0, and enters the game with its own path to controlling the group. Australia’s transition threat, defensive structure and willingness to concede possession could make the Socceroos a difficult stylistic test for the Americans.

That matters because the USA’s first match was played on its terms. The Americans were able to press, attack and get momentum early. Australia may try to turn Friday’s game into something slower, tighter and more physical.

Christian Pulisic’s Fitness Adds Uncertainty Before Australia Match

The biggest variable for the United States is Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic was substituted at halftime against Paraguay after dealing with a calf issue, and his status has remained a talking point before Australia. The Times reported that Pulisic had not been participating in full training sessions this week and had instead been limited to individual and gym work, with Pochettino expected to give another update before the match.

That is the part of the matchup that could complicate the clean optimism around the odds.

The USA can still beat Australia without Pulisic at full strength, especially if Balogun, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman and the rest of Pochettino’s midfield continue the form they showed in the opener. But Pulisic remains the team’s most dangerous attacker and one of the few U.S. players capable of changing a match with one touch.

A cautious approach would also be understandable. The U.S. is trying to win a group, not just one game. Pochettino has to weigh the value of a second straight win against the risk of pushing his best attacker too early in a tournament that could stretch well beyond the group stage.

The Odds Are Good News, Not a Guarantee

The best way to read the Oddschecker numbers is as confirmation that the United States has earned a stronger level of outside belief.

The Americans are not being priced as a sentimental host nation. They are being treated as a legitimate favorite against another unbeaten Group D team.

That is meaningful.

It also raises the standard. After the Paraguay win, the question is no longer whether the U.S. can handle the opening pressure of a home World Cup. It is whether Pochettino’s team can build on that performance when opponents adjust, defend deeper and make the Americans solve a different kind of game.

Australia is capable of making that uncomfortable. The Socceroos have MLS familiarity with U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese through New York City FC teammates Kai Trewin and Aiden O’Neill, and Reuters reported that Australia’s players are preparing to use that knowledge as part of Friday’s matchup.

For the U.S., that is what makes Friday more than a routine favorite’s spot. The odds say the Americans should win. The group situation says they need to keep control. The Pulisic question says they may have to do it without everything going perfectly.

That is why the betting numbers are good news for U.S. soccer — but the more important statement still has to come in Seattle.